Hiring: FāVS News Development Director

FāVS News Development Director

FāVS (Faith and Values) News is seeking a full-time development director to assist the 501(c)3 not-for-profit news organization in fundraising opportunities. FāVS News is an online only publication dedicated to issues of faith, religion and ethical values based in the Inland Northwest.

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through both its digital journalism and offline community engagement opportunities. FāVS News believes in building community and in bridging divisions through independent, transparent journalism and commentary, and engagement that emphasizes inclusion, acceptance, understanding, and respect. FāVS News gives voice to the widest range of belief traditions with a particular interest in those whose voices have been muted or ignored. The organization strives to be politically neutral but recognizes the intersection of ethics and values in any discussion of religion, politics, and ideological diversity. FāVS News demonstrates a wide-ranging worldview but remains deeply rooted in its home, which is the Inland Northwest.

Specifically, the Development Director position requires the person to:

Be able to focus on annual giving and cultivating donors.

Work with various gift-securing groups, such as WA Gives and Idaho Gives, among others.

Actively seek, identify, and write grants, plus provide follow-up when grants are given.

Cultivate and develop relationships with potential donors of all giving ranges (small to large donors).

Understand stewardship and be able to maintain proper development standards.

Work with the FāVS News Events Coordinator to develop plans for special fundraising events as well as an annual schedule of fundraising programs.

Lead, organize and track all projects and maintain regular communication with all funding partners, potential partners, and the FāVS News Board of Trustees.

Find and cultivate new donors/partners, including individual, corporate, and philanthropic. This will be both in-person and electronically.

Participate in setting goals then meeting those outcomes with the FāVS News Board of Trustees.

Research and apply for grants from a variety of organizations, specifically ones with a journalism focus under which FāVS News qualifies.

Provide insight and reports as necessary to gift-giving individuals and groups about FāVS News and, later, how the granted gifts were spent.

Maintain documentation of scope of project and timelines, track progress toward gift-giving endeavors, including but not limited to grants, estate gifts, continual individual donors, and corporate donors/sponsors.

Input sponsored program components into a separate project management software program and maintain the database showing gifts given and when reports are due. Also responsible for creating and delivering those reports.

Other duties as assigned.

An existing record of accomplishment in obtaining grants, estate gifts, and/or other types of gifts.

An ability to organize work effectively, conceptualize and prioritize objectives, and exercise independent judgment based on an understanding of gift-giving ethics and grant requirements.

Professional editing and writing in business correspondence using proper grammar and punctuation as demonstrated in application materials.

Knowledge of and experience applying ethical development principles.

Knowledge of 501(c)3 IRS requirements.

Experience in project management software and a willingness to learn the News Management Hub system.

An open-minded and multidimensional approach to problem-solving.

An ability to evaluate organizational risk and how to implement appropriate policies or procedures to ensure compliance with gifts of various forms. This includes an ability to use metrics to help make development decisions.

A collaborative attitude and a willingness to work with people from a variety of backgrounds for the success of FāVS.

Extensive proficiency in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint plus at least one development software program.

FāVS News strongly believes in the benefits of diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and within its community. As such, qualified candidates of color and other underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply.

Required qualifications:

BA or BS in public relations, marketing, or a related field.

At least 3-5 years of development experience.

Have excellent writing and oral communications skills.

A willingness to travel, plus spend some evenings and weekends at FāVS events.

Additional desirable qualifications:

Experience in estate gift planning.

Be able to build relationships with various gift-giving groups in the FāVS catchment area. Pre-existing knowledge of fundraising opportunities in the Inland Northwest is a plus.

An understanding of online, nonprofit news and/or religion reporting.

Supervisory or management experience.

Living within the Inland Northwest, which is the catchment area for FāVS News. Otherwise, living in the Pacific Northwest and willing to work remotely with extensive travel.

Pay and benefits:

Up to $50,000, depending on experience

Two weeks paid vacation

Applications should be submitted by Aug. 16, but the position will remain open until filled. To apply, submit a letter of interest and CV to [email protected].