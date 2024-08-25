fbpx
Monday, August 26, 2024

Write for FāVS as a Columnist

By: Tracy Simmons

FāVS News is looking for volunteer columnists from diverse faith and non-faith backgrounds in the Inland Northwest.

Our mission: To inform and build faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and engagement opportunities.

We invite Inland Northwest writers of all faiths, as well as humanists, secularists, agnostics, atheists and those of other non-faith perspectives to contribute their unique viewpoints on spirituality, ethics and community issues. As a columnist, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • Share your insights with a diverse readership
  • Foster dialogue and understanding across faith and non-faith communities
  • Contribute to thoughtful discussions on important topics

If you’re passionate about your beliefs (or lack thereof) and enjoy writing, we’d love to hear from you. No professional writing experience required — just a willingness to engage respectfully with different viewpoints.

Interested? Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

Join us in building bridges across faith and non-faith communities in the Inland Northwest!

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

