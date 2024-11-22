FāVS Religion News Roundup: Nov. 22

Christian lobby plans to bring Bible reading back into Idaho public schools

The Idaho Family Policy Center, an influential Christian lobbying group, has announced plans to propose a bill requiring Bible readings in all public schools, according to the Idaho Statesman. The proposal would mandate reading the entire Bible over a 10-year period (approximately 20 verses per school day), with teachers reading verses without commentary and allowing opt-outs for those who object. The group’s president, Blaine Conzatti, argues that removing religious elements from schools has led to societal problems and believes government should promote Christian values.

This initiative joins similar efforts in other conservative states like Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas to increase Christian influence in public education, challenging decades of legal precedent that prohibited government endorsement of religion. While Supreme Court rulings in the 1960s banned school-sponsored prayer and Bible reading in public schools, recent decisions by the conservative-majority court have begun to shift this precedent, including a 2022 ruling that supported a public school football coach’s right to pray on the field with players. The bill’s prospects in the Idaho Legislature remain unclear, as Republican officials have not yet commented on the proposal.

Family Promise of Spokane wins $2.5 million grant from Jeff Bezos

Family Promise of Spokane, a non-profit aiding families facing homelessness, has received a $2.5 million grant from Jeff Bezos through the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. This grant, part of $110.5 million distributed to 40 U.S. organizations, will help Family Promise expand its services, create new housing models and address specific needs of homeless families. CEO Joe Ader emphasized that the funding will allow the organization to fill critical gaps in services. With family homelessness on the rise, the grant is seen as transformative in providing a secure pathway to stable housing for families in Spokane.

Gonzaga students ‘Walkout for Palestine’

Gonzaga students staged a “Walkout for Palestine” protest Thursday (Nov. 21), for an International Day of Action. They encouraged everyone on the campus to not do business as usual, to boycott classes, to stop the genocide and to stop the world. They criticized the university for not aligning with its Jesuit mission of social justice and common good, KXLY reported. Demonstrator’s demanded Gonzaga release its investment portfolio, suspecting ties to companies supporting war supplies to Israel. Gonzaga responded, affirming the importance of free expression and its Jesuit values, and provided a link to information about its endowment investments, including its commitment to sustainable investing.

Adoption Day events in Washington

Washington state will celebrate Adoption Day from Nov. 21-23, with dozens of children and youth adopted in ceremonies statewide. This event, organized by the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) and the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC), raises awareness of the ongoing need for adoptive families. Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed Nov. 23 as Adoption Day. At least 15 courts will host celebrations, finalizing adoptions and acknowledging families’ commitment. Over 550 children have been adopted in 2024, with 800 more legally free for adoption in the state’s foster care system.

Woman charged for embezzling Spokane Tribe of Indians’ foster care funds

On Nov. 15, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington announced the indictment of Tawhnee Willow Colvin of Davenport, Washington, for embezzling over $100,000 from the Spokane Tribe of Indians. Colvin, employed as assistant director of the tribe’s Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS), allegedly made over 50 fraudulent transfers and withdrew nearly $50,000 in cash from a bank account holding foster care funds. The FBI investigated the case.

YWCA’s annual ‘Hope for the Holidays’ launch

The YWCA Spokane has launched its annual “Hope for the Holidays” Adopt-a-Family Wishlist Program, aiming to support 90 families experiencing domestic violence, homelessness and economic hardship during the holiday season. With 45 wishlists still awaiting sponsors, the organization is calling on the Spokane community to help bring joy to families in need by adopting wishlists, dropping off unwrapped gifts or donating online.

CEO Jeanette Hauck emphasized that the program is more than just gift-giving, but a powerful demonstration of community support for survivors. Interested community members can participate by visiting YWCA’s website to sponsor a family, dropping off gifts at the YWCA Spokane location on Dec. 5-6 or making online donations.

