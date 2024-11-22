fbpx
Letter to the editor: Central Valley School District, which law is next?
Commentary

Letter to the editor: Central Valley School District, which law is next?

By: Guest

Date:

Loading

Letter to the editor: Central Valley School District, which law is next?

To submit a Letter to the Editor email TracySimmons@FāVS.news.

The Central Valley School District (CVSD) Board passed the “Female Sports” resolution, citing safety concerns as justification for overturning Title IX. This claim is built on false morality.

Speakers argued that trans girls increase the risk of concussions in volleyball. If concussion safety is the concern, we must address the tolerance of concussions in all high school sports and create safer rules for play in this age group.

Some speakers suggested that boys would change their name, pronouns and clothes to harm girls. This reflects the systemic failure to hold boys accountable and address the cultural norms that excuse violence.

Mead High School was praised as a model for CVSD to keep kids safe. It is not. Mead’s football team has a history of violence and misconduct among cisgender boys. It has remained unchecked by the same system now targeting transgender girls. 

The board’s plan for a “separate but equal” team for transgender students is deeply flawed. With so few trans kids in the district, this proposal is impractical, deceptive and echoes segregation.

This resolution reflects tolerance of harm and exclusion, not fairness or safety. The board’s role is to uphold the law, maintain separation of church and state and ensure all students thrive. If they disregard Title IX, what law will they defy next?

  • The Rev. Genavieve Heywood, convener of Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience
  • Lynne H. Williams, MD, retired Psychiatrist
  • Pam Silverstein MD, FACOG, member Jewish community
  • The Rev. Rose Mary Volbrecht, St. Clare. ECC
  • Rachelle Miller, LICSW
  • The Rev. Kaye Hult, UCC 
  • Leilani DeLong nursing supervisor, retired
  • Kristine Hoover, Ed.D. 
  • Lauren McCroskey, convener of Idaho for All
  • Jan Young, VUCC, Life Deacon
  • Don Young, VUCC, Life Deacon Chair
Guest
Guest

Paul Graves
Paul Graves
4 hours ago

Bravo, folks! I hope your well-articulated and well-reason hole-punching letter finds itself before the CV Board is a convincing way.

