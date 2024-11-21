Youth Self-Care Summit celebrates young women of color

News Brief by FāVS Staff

The Annual Youth Self-Care Summit, a collaborative event by YWCA Spokane and Strong Women Achieving Greatness (SWAG), will take place on Dec. 14 at The HIVE from 1:30-4 p.m.

Since its inception in 2022, the summit has provided a transformative experience for youth aged 11-17, emphasizing self-care, empowerment and community building, particularly for young women of color.

“Through the Summit, youth are able to build supportive communities, which serve as a protective factor against all types of violence,” said Chloe Bolz, YWCA Prevention Specialist.

This year’s summit will feature a keynote by SWAG founder Jaime Stacy. She will discuss “12 Ways to Celebrate Yourself.”

Additionally, workshop facilitators Prosparetti Coleman, a wellness coach focused on holistic well-being, and Priya Osborne, director of Student Success at Spokane Community College, will lead sessions on self-care, emotional health and personal growth.

The event is free of charge, thanks to local sponsorship. Registration is required due to limited space, with a capacity of 50 participants.

Lunch, prizes and a goodie bag filled with self-care items will be provided.

The organizers have made the event inclusive of all genders as long as they are comfortable in a space that centers the experience of individuals who identify as young women of color.

Visit the event website to learn more or to register.