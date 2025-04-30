Moscow community organizes follow-up event to address religious extremism

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

In May Palouse organizations will be hosting “United in Community: Coming Together for Our Community and Democracy,” a follow-up event to the recent United Against Hate Summit with podcaster Heath Druzin.

The May 17 event requires registration as attendance is limited. Those interested can register at online.

Scot Nakagawa, political strategist, organizer and co-founder and director of the 22nd Century Initiative / Contributed

Keynote speaker will be Scot Nakagawa, who brings 42 years of experience in social justice advocacy and has worked extensively against authoritarianism and for inclusive democracy since 1988. Nakagawa has collaborated with organizations including the National Anti-Klan Network and the Highlander Research and Education Center. He co-founded ChangeLab, addressing Asian American leadership in social justice, and previously served as Senior Fellow on Nationalism, Authoritarianism, and Race at Race Forward.

The previous event, which drew nearly 200 Moscow residents, focused on combating Christian nationalism and featured Druzin, host of the “Extremely American” podcast. Druzin’s investigation into Christ Church and its leader Doug Wilson’s growing influence in the community was highlighted in his podcast’s second season, “Onward Christian Soldiers,” which has reached over 1 million downloads.

Heath Druzin, creator and host of “Extremely American” podcast and first keynote of similar Moscow event last December. / Photo by Tracy Simmons (FāVS News)

According to Druzin, Wilson runs the Community of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a nationwide Calvinist church group, along with an education network of 500 classical Christian schools. While Wilson has gained national attention in Christian nationalist circles, his church members have not found success in local political offices.

The upcoming “United in Community” event will include organizational presentations, discussion groups and collaborative planning for community action. It will be from 1-4 p.m. at the 1912 Center in Moscow.