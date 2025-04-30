57.8 F
Spokane
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
HomeNewsLocal NewsMoscow community organizes follow-up event to address religious extremism
NewsLocal News

Moscow community organizes follow-up event to address religious extremism

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Commentary

Christian support for historical censorship betrays biblical values

Trump’s orders censor history, erasing injustice and sin — betraying both education’s purpose and core Christian values of repentance.
Local News

More adults leaving childhood religions, including in the Inland Northwest

Many adults leave childhood religions, often becoming unaffiliated, according to Pew Research. Adults are leaving Christianity and Buddhism at highest rates.
Commentary

‘Is God real’ arguments distract us from truth

Arguments for God's existence breed endless counters. So, without evidence or clarity, belief becomes imagination, not truth-seeking.
Local News

Whitworth Summit Ministry Conference returns after pandemic hiatus

Whitworth’s Summit Ministry Conference returns June 24–27 to equip Spokane pastors for reconciliation in today’s divided culture.
Commentary

Think the Old Testament is outdated think again

The Old Testament still holds deep relevance — its laws, stories, and details reveal God's timeless wisdom when seen in proper context.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Heath Druzin (center) is applauded by panelists on Dec. 17, 2024, at the "United Against Hate Summit." / Photo by Tracy Simmons (FāVS News)

Moscow community organizes follow-up event to address religious extremism

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

In May Palouse organizations will be hosting “United in Community: Coming Together for Our Community and Democracy,” a follow-up event to the recent United Against Hate Summit with podcaster Heath Druzin.

The May 17 event requires registration as attendance is limited. Those interested can register at online.

Scot Nakagawa
Scot Nakagawa, political strategist, organizer and co-founder and director of the 22nd Century Initiative / Contributed

Keynote speaker will be Scot Nakagawa, who brings 42 years of experience in social justice advocacy and has worked extensively against authoritarianism and for inclusive democracy since 1988. Nakagawa has collaborated with organizations including the National Anti-Klan Network and the Highlander Research and Education Center. He co-founded ChangeLab, addressing Asian American leadership in social justice, and previously served as Senior Fellow on Nationalism, Authoritarianism, and Race at Race Forward.

The previous event, which drew nearly 200 Moscow residents, focused on combating Christian nationalism and featured Druzin, host of the “Extremely American” podcast. Druzin’s investigation into Christ Church and its leader Doug Wilson’s growing influence in the community was highlighted in his podcast’s second season, “Onward Christian Soldiers,” which has reached over 1 million downloads.

Heath Druzin
Heath Druzin, creator and host of “Extremely American” podcast and first keynote of similar Moscow event last December. / Photo by Tracy Simmons (FāVS News)

According to Druzin, Wilson runs the Community of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a nationwide Calvinist church group, along with an education network of 500 classical Christian schools. While Wilson has gained national attention in Christian nationalist circles, his church members have not found success in local political offices.

The upcoming “United in Community” event will include organizational presentations, discussion groups and collaborative planning for community action. It will be from 1-4 p.m. at the 1912 Center in Moscow.

Donate Spring Kickoff
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Associate Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Christian support for historical censorship betrays biblical values
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x