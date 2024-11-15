FāVS Religion News Roundup: Nov. 15

Colville behavioral health facility upgrade plans stir controversy

A plan to upgrade a behavioral health facility in Colville has sparked community backlash, The Spokesman-Review reported this week. Over 100 residents attended a Nov. 4 Planning Commission meeting to oppose the initiative. The controversy centers on a proposed 14-bed crisis stabilization facility funded by a $2 million state grant for Northeast Washington Alliance Counseling Services.

Critics argue that such facilities could bring unwanted social issues, such as increased crime and homelessness, to their small town. Some residents, like Nicole Wells, advocate for programs focused on abstinence rather than harm reduction. Others, like Michael Roque, criticize behavioral health programs for relying on medications like Suboxone. Meanwhile, supporters of the facility, including Erin Ferrier, emphasize the growing need for services in Colville. In response, the Planning Commission recommended a six-month moratorium on new behavioral health facility applications to allow for further research and zoning considerations, though the existing project will proceed.

WA catering business refuses to serve same-sex couple

After JJ’s ToGo refused to cater a same-sex wedding in Centralia, citing Christian beliefs, the decision sparked backlash, reported The Chronicle on Nov. 7. The couple, Ryah Calkins and Lillian Glover, were informed that their catering agreement was canceled. The owners, Jessica and Devin Britton, stated the decision was based on their religious faith, offering an apology while emphasizing their love for the couple.

In response, many local businesses, including the Centralia Downtown Association and individual shops, posted messages promoting inclusivity. Protesters gathered outside JJ’s ToGo, while others supported the business. Calkins and Glover have since found a new caterer, The Crowded Kitchen, which welcomed them warmly. The couple plans to file complaints with the Washington State Human Rights Commission, as discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited under state law. Public opinion remains divided, with some supporting JJ’s ToGo for adhering to their values.

‘Christmas in Mexico’ holiday spectacular comes to Spokane

The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center will present “Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico!” featuring performances by Mariachi Garibaldi and Ballet Folklorico Del Rio Grande on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Dec.15 at 2 p.m. The holiday spectacular, named after an Andalusian Christmas carol, brings Mexican yuletide traditions to life through music and dance, including portrayals of Las Posadas, the Three Wise Men and traditional piñata celebrations.

The show combines the talents of two performing groups: Mariachi Garibaldi, one of the world’s leading mariachi ensembles now directed by Jimmy “El Pollo” Cuéllar, and the internationally acclaimed Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande, a 30-member dance company that has performed at venues including the Kennedy Center. Tickets range from $18-$52 for the general public, with $10 tickets available for Gonzaga University students while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased online at the venue’s box office Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 509-313-2787.

Canadian Buddhist nun to lead daylong retreat at Harmony Woods

Sister Ayya Ahimsa will lead a daylong meditation retreat on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at Harmony Woods. She will teach on a more nuanced understanding of “Right Effort” as it relates to wellbeing and a practitioner’s progress on their path. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch or a dish to share with others. Tea will be provided.

Ahimsa has been a Buddhist nun for 11 years. In 2022 she moved to Canmore, Alberta, to be the resident monastic at Canmore Theravada Buddhist Community Monaster. She led a similar retreat in July and was so well received she accepted the request to come back again to offer another daylong meditation and teachings. She accepts donations for her travel, which can be made here.

Spectrum Center now accepting clothes for Dec. 21 Clothing Swap

Spectrum Center is hosting a Clothing Swap just before Christmas to “transcend capitalism,” according to one flier. They are collecting new or gently used clothing that can be dropped-off between Nov. 15-21, from 2-6 p.m, or between Dec. 2-5, from 2-6 p.m., at their office on 1514 N. Monroe St.

Unity hosts Thanksgiving Eve service

Unity Spiritual Center of Spokane will host their annual Thanksgiving Eve Service on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. The Rev. Clare Austen and Rick Hutchins will lead a time of prayer, contemplation and song in this in-person-only event. Unity describes it in their weekly e-newsletter as an opportunity to start the holiday season more spiritually centered. Attendees are welcome to stay after the service for a simple supper of soup, bread and thankful conversation.

Join First Church of Christ, Scientist, for their over 100-year-old annual Thanksgiving Service

On Thanksgiving, the First Church of Christ, Scientist, will host their over 100-year-old annual Thanksgiving Day church service at 10 a.m. The community is invited to their building at 310 E. 14th Ave. to hear a Bible lesson and the national Thanksgiving Day Proclamation from the White House, as well as to share prayer, hymns and expressions of gratitude with the congregation. More information at 509-624-1637 and https://fccs-spokane.com.

Journey to Bethlehem looking for volunteers

The annual nativity re-creation, Journey to Bethlehem, will return to Spokane Dec. 6-8. The Upper Columbia Conference of Seventh-day Adventists puts it on and is actively looking for volunteers from several denominations to play a part, as well as live animals, including sheep, goats and donkeys. The event will take place at the South Hill Adventist Church on the corner of 57th Ave and Freya. To volunteer or for more information on the event, visit Journeys Spokane.org.

