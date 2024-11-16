How faith and redemption transformed Mike Tyson’s life

News Story by Clemente Lisi | Religion Unplugged

UPDATED: FāVS News added the final results of the Jake Paul v. Mike Tyson match on Netflix on Friday (Nov. 15).

On Friday (Nov. 15), Mike Tyson, 58, came out of an almost 20-year retirement to fight Jake Paul, 27, a boxer more than half his age and with almost 50 less fights in his career. Neither fighter knocked one another out, as both intended. They fought all eight rounds. By unanimous decision the Texas judges declared Paul the winner.

Tyson said he did not know if he would go back into retirement.

To the question “Is this your last fight?” after the match ended, Tyson said, “Probably not.”

ESPN YouTube

ORIGINAL STORY (Religion Unplugged):

Mike Tyson’s long journey from the streets of Brooklyn to the boxing ring has been well-documented over the years. The story that is less told is how Tyson’s faith journey became the anchor that kept him grounded during his darkest moments and ultimately changed his life.

Tyson’s story is not just one of physical prowess and shattered records — but one of redemption. After experiencing both fame and fortune, his eventual downfall led Tyson to turn to religion as a way to help transform his life.

The former undisputed world heavyweight champion (he would go on to win 50 out of 58 matches, 44 by knockout) was once considered the toughest man on the planet. On Friday, he’ll fight professionally again for the first time since 2005 when he takes on YouTuber Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Born in 1966, Tyson’s childhood was marked by poverty and violence. With an absent father and mother who struggled to make ends meet, Tyson left New York City to live with famed boxing trainer Cus D’Amato. Under D’Amato, Tyson found some focus and became the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title — a feat he achieved at age 20.

The greatest boxer on the planet

During the 1990s, the world would watch in awe as Tyson knocked out one opponent after another with brute force. In no time, he became the greatest boxer on the planet, drawing comparisons to the legendary Muhammed Ali. He became known by the nicknames “Iron Mike” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Despite his success, Tyson was plagued by demons. Emotional pain and a violent temper led to a series of personal and professional breakdowns. In 1992, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison. It was during those years that Tyson encountered the Islamic faith with the help of other prisoners. His life would be transformed, although it would take time.

Behind bars, Tyson, who was born into a Christian family, converted to Islam (like his idol Ali had when he changed his name from Cassius Clay). Tyson adopted the Muslim name Malik Abdul Aziz. He later said that the teachings of Islam gave him a sense of peace and a structure.

In Arabic, “Malik” means “king” and “Abdul Aziz” translates to “servant of the almighty” or “dearest of the almighty.”

“I’ve learned in life you have to worship somebody else bigger than yourself. … I only knew worshiping myself because I was always told to believe in myself, and the connection with me and Allah is just what it is,” Tyson said during an interview earlier this year. “It is who I am and that’s just what it is.”

‘God won’t bless me if I am dirty’

In his 2014 memoir, “Undisputed Truth,” Tyson wrote, “I’m very grateful to be a Muslim. Allah doesn’t need me, I need Allah.”

Tyson was released from prison in 1995. He won the heavyweight title again — but Islam wasn’t enough. The temptations that came with fame derailed his career and personal life once again.

In fact, Tyson’s self-destructive behavior — experienced by so many athletes — had taken its toll for a second time. It had been during his time in prison that Tyson knew he had to clean up his act.

His inner voice told him, “God won’t bless me if I am dirty,” he recalled, although keeping clean proved to be a challenge.

Tyson’s match against Evander Holyfield on June 28, 1997, for the WBA Heavyweight Championship — later became known as the “Bite Fight” — achieved notoriety as one of the most bizarre bouts in boxing history. In that fight, Tyson bit off a part of Holyfield’s ear. As a result, Tyson was disqualified. By 2005, his boxing career was over.

In 2009, Tyson apologized to Holyfield during an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” They remain friends to this day.

Respecter of all faiths

During an episode of the “Full Send Podcast,” Tyson — although a practicing Muslim — said he respects all faiths. Tyson has shown this in his recent actions and words — and even went viral in 2024 for defending Pope Francis.

“I’m a Muslim, but I respect all religions. … I pray a lot, and when I die, I want to die as a Muslim,” he said.

Some have questioned Tyson’s adherence to Islam. By his own admission, he does not keep halal in terms of consuming foods that are permissible by the Quran. Muslims are also not supposed to get tattoos — Tyson has four of them, including one inspired by the Maori tribe on the left side of his face.

In December 2022, photos and videos emerged of the boxer and D.J. Khaled performing the hajj together to the city of Mecca.

How has Islam changed Tyson’s life? For starters, it has made him a more responsible person.

“Taking care of the family. I don’t go out. Eight o’clock I’m in the house,” he said. “I was in the house at 10 the other evening because my friend had a surprise party. That was late for me.”

Clemente Lisi is the executive editor of Religion Unplugged. He previously served as deputy head of news at the New York Daily News and a longtime reporter at The New York Post. Follow him on X @ClementeLisi.