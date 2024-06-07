FāVS Religion News Roundup: June 7

News Story by FāVS News Staff

Habitat-Spokane’s Pride Build

Though it is an ecumenical Christian organization, Habitat for Humanity-Spokane defies the religious stigma by welcoming anyone and everyone, and, on Monday, they will host their first ever Pride Build in Spokane Valley. In association with Spokane Pride, they invite local members of the LGBTQ+ community, and anyone else interested, to volunteer and help build a much-needed home for someone in their community – no experience necessary. Nationally, Pride Build has been around since 2005 with the first one taking place in Tucson, Arizona. Habitat-Spokane also plans to partake in Spokane’s Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday.

New Washington laws of interest to religion and values nerds

Several notable religion and values laws took effect in Washington State on Thursday, reports Washington State Standard.

Parent rights: A new parental “bill of rights” lets K-12 parents review school materials, access medical records and opt children out of certain assignments around topics on their sexual experiences and their family’s religious beliefs. Supporters see it as empowering parents, while critics, including LGBTQ+ groups and the ACLU, argue it causes harm and violates the state Constitution. Child marriage: Washington bans child marriage, voiding any marriage where either person is under 18. The laws also eliminates judicial waivers for 17-year-olds. Firearms: Guns and weapons are banned in public libraries, zoos, aquariums and transit facilities, with violations considered a gross misdemeanor, except for specific exemptions. Open carry of weapons is already limited in courtrooms, jails, schools, the state Capitol grounds and near permitted public demonstrations. Halal foods: Knowingly misrepresenting food as halal is now a violation of the state’s Consumer Protection Act, protecting Muslim consumers from mislabeled products. Halal food must be prepared, processed and maintained according to strict Islamic principles and customs.

Healthy Kids Day

Today the YMCA of the Inland Northwest is hosting its annual free Healthy Kids Day event. It takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m at the Spokane Valley YMCA. The family-friendly event features activities like face painting, bouncy houses, games and prizes to encourage healthy kids and families and a healthy start to summer. Over 28 local businesses and non-profits will participate, including sponsors like Providence Children’s Hospital, Chuck E Cheese and Dairy Queen. The national sponsor is Peanuts as part of a new YMCA partnership to increase summer camp access and conservation programs for kids.

Celebrate Shavuot

The holiday of Shavuot celebrates the anniversary of the Jewish people receiving the Torah. This ancient text of history, laws and values has shaped Jewish ethics and peoplehood. Chabad of Spokane, 4116 E. 37th Ave., invites the community to celebrate the holiday on June 12, at 5:30 p.m. There will be a delicious cheesecake party and dairy dinner following a Torah reading. For more information and to RSVP for the event email: [email protected] or call: 509-990-7878.

Idaho Youth Summit

Idaho Drug Free Youth will be hosting the Idaho Youth Summit at Camp Lutherhaven in Coeur d’Alene, June 11-14. Camp is for students entering 8th through 12th grades and adult chaperones. There, students will receive resources, support and knowledge to make healthy, drug-free decisions. On offer will be inspirational workshops and speakers, traditional summer camp activities and chances to build positive new friendships, according to the website. Cost is $250, with scholarships available.

Spokane Falls Sisters

The Spokane Falls Sisters are a group of LGBTQ+ individuals who don the attire of traditional Catholic nuns, adorned with glitter, drag makeup and false eyelashes. They plan to become a “fully professed” house of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, reports the Inlander. Unlike traditional religious orders, they aim to serve Spokane’s marginalized communities, promote safe sex practices and celebrate life to the fullest. Drawing from their own experiences with addiction and houselessness, they prioritize openness, vulnerability and community support. Their mission is not just to provoke but to inspire positive change and service in their community.