‘The Encampments’ rallies Spokane community for Palestinian solidarity

Two more showings at Magic Lantern theater still in the queue: April 23 at 2:45 p.m. and April 24 at 5:15 p.m.

News Story by Rose Owens | FāVS News

The seriousness of the violence in Israel and the effects of it in the United States has led 11 Spokane activist groups to bring “The Encampments” to the Magic Lantern Theatre. The documentary is about the pro-Palestine and pro-peace wave of university protests, centered on the encampment at Columbia University last year.

The first showing was free and took place April 16. Two more showings are left and will take place on April 23 at 2:45 p.m. and on April 24 at 5:15 p.m.

The Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine (INWCLP) partnered with 10 other local activists groups to bring the documentary to Spokane.

Formed in November 2023, the INWCLP works to raise public awareness and increase solidarity with Palestinians and their struggles under Israeli occupation and in the diaspora.

“The creation of the State of Israel in 1948 is a story that most of us have heard; fewer stories have been told of what that endeavor cost the native population of Palestine,” said Renee Potter, a member of the INWCLP.

Palestinians call the day of Israel’s independence Nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”). For them, the Nakba has never ended, Potter said.

“It goes on in the genocide in Gaza and in ethnic cleansing and Israeli ‘settler’ violence in the West Bank. We feel compelled to share their story,” she said.

“The Encampments” was produced by Watermelon Pictures and BreakThrough News, an independent media outlet dedicated to uplifting the critical voices of resistance from the U.S. and around the world. It was co-produced by hip-hop artist Macklemore, whose anthem, “Hind’s Hall” accompanies the film.

About halfway through, at 3:40, Macklemore performs “Hind’s Hall.”

The filmmakers worked quickly to move up the release date of the film and mounted an online campaign to get it in as many theaters in as many cities as possible, as soon as possible.

Potter said that individuals from several local peace and justice organizations responded to the call and worked with Joe Sheehan at Magic Lantern on Main to bring this important film to Spokane.

Zoë Van der Weide attended the showing of “The Encampments” on April 16. She volunteers on the communications team for the INWCLP. She said the Q&A and discussions after the screening were very positive.

Discussions and the Q&A held after “The Encampments” screening on April 16 were well received, said Zoë Van der Weide, an INWCLP volunteer. / Photo by Sandra Rivera

“The energy was just very community-oriented,” Van der Weide said. “We had a lot of people answering very positively, being very welcoming and just talking about the importance of sticking together and making connections.”

Potter hopes viewers will experience the documentary as galvanizing and encourages them to stand up for fundamental rights and freedoms, not just for themselves, but for everyone, everywhere.

“Of course, for the Palestinians who inspired these actions, it’s not just their civil rights at stake — it’s their very lives,” she said.

She quoted Mondoweiss reporter Saleema Gul, who said, “Empathy without action is complicity.”

“At the end of the day, if we don’t use our freedom of speech to stand up for the value of all human life, what is the point of having that right?” Potter said.

Pamphlets and books on the Palestinian cause provided to “the “The Encampments” screening attendees for a donation. / Photo by Sandra Rivera

The ten organizations along with INWCLP that helped bring the documentary to Spokane as well as promote it are: the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Communist Party USA, Green Party of Northeast Washington, Veterans for Peace Chapter 35, Spokane Jewish Voice for Peace, Dorothy Day Labor Forum, Do Better Gonzaga, Spokane Democratic Socialists of America, Spokane Community Against Racism and the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane.

Tickets can be purchased on Magic Lantern’s website.