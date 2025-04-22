55.5 F
Liz Cheney to speak at Whitworth's leadership forum April 23
Liz Cheney to speak at Whitworth's leadership forum April 23

By: Emma Ledbetter

Date:

Liz Cheney, former U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 2017-23 / Contributed

Liz Cheney to speak at Whitworth’s leadership forum April 23

Former Rep’s visit was rescheduled from October; Cheney will discuss democracy, future of American politics

News Story by Emma Ledbetter | FāVS News

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney will speak about the future of American politics as part of Whitworth University’s President’s Leadership Forum series at 7:30 a.m. on April 23 at the Spokane Convention Center. 

Defending Democracy: A Conversation with Liz Cheney” will also cover topics such as leadership and diplomacy. 

aaron hitefield
Aaron Hitefield, political science assistant professor and department chair and co-chair of Whitworth’s Democracy and Discourse Committee 

“In the face of severe opposition from her own party, [Cheney has had to] practice humility, civil dialogue, being thoughtful, sticking to your own values and being critical of your own biases,” said Aaron Hitefield, political science assistant professor and department chair and co-chair of Whitworth’s Democracy and Discourse Committee. 

Cheney represented Wyoming’s at-large congressional district in the House of Representatives from 2017-2023, and chaired the House Republican Conference from 2019-2021, making her the third-highest ranking member of Republican House leadership. 

She became a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and was one of 10 Republican representatives who voted to impeach him for his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Later, she served as vice-chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. 

Liz Cheney

Her book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” is a firsthand account of the attack on the Capitol and her role in the subsequent investigation.

Cheney lost her primary race in 2022 to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman, according to Politico

She was originally scheduled to speak in Spokane at the President’s Leadership Forum in October, before the 2024 presidential election, but her visit was postponed. 

Cheney endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign in September and campaigned with her in three Midwestern states in October, according to PBS

“The election passed, but now we’re living with the consequences of the election,” Hitefield said. “For people who voted for President Trump or people who voted for former Vice President Harris, you still have to find ways to communicate peacefully.”

Though there is less election fervor now, Hitefield said Whitworth students are still engaged with the conversation and are excited to have a speaker as notable as Cheney. 

There are questions about the constitutionality of certain Trump administration policies now that weren’t at the top of mind before the election, he said. 

Whitworth students are committed to coming together to have conversations and acknowledging where they feel differently, said Isaac Price, president of the Associated Students of Whitworth University.

Whitworth’s Democracy and Discourse Committee hosted a town hall with U.S. Rep Michael Baumgartner in March in which a large number of tickets were claimed by members of the left-wing group Indivisible, according to the Spokesman-Review

“There were a variety of charged reactions at the event,” Price said. “The reflection on that is still unfolding, but in my opinion, students handled themselves really well and asked questions thoughtfully.” 

Tickets for the Liz Cheney event are $90 per individual or $900 per corporate table, which seats 10. Pre-registration is required.

Emma Ledbetter
Emma Ledbetter
Emma Ledbetter is a freelance writer from Newcastle, Washington. She is a rising senior at Washington State University, where she is a microbiology major. She has written for The Daily Evergreen, WSU's student newspaper, for the last three years and is currently serving as editor-in-chief. Emma is content as long as she is writing, and she hopes to be a science writer after she graduates. In her free time, she enjoys reading, hiking and playing with dogs.

