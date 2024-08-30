FāVS Religion News Roundup: August 30

News story by FāVS Staff

FBI investigation of alleged cult makes Spokane news

According to KXLY, The FBI is conducting a major investigation into a secretive religious group known as the “2-by-2s,” “The Truth” or “The Way,” which operates in the Inland Northwest and globally. Hundreds of sect leaders are accused of sexual abuse, including child sexual abuse, and of covering up these crimes. The group, which doesn’t consider itself an official church, is structured with “workers” who travel and stay with church followers, overseen by senior male “overseers.” The death of an Oregon overseer, Dean Breuer, brought attention to the group when evidence of child and women abuse was found on his devices.

A private investigator, Cynthia Liles, has identified over 900 alleged perpetrators through a hotline for victims. The FBI has issued a nationwide alert seeking information from victims or those aware of abuse within the church. Former member Bo Cooke, who left the group after being assaulted, is now working with investigators. The group’s lack of formal structure and alleged practice of moving accused abusers to different communities have complicated efforts to hold abusers accountable. When confronted with the allegations, a regional overseer claimed the group addresses abuse allegations and encourages reporting to proper authorities, but victims and investigators argue that the church’s response has been inadequate.

‘In God We Trust’ signs come into Idaho schools

A new law requires Idaho schools and universities to display “In God We Trust” posters in prominent locations. The law law passed in 2023. The legislation mandates that educational institutions under the State Board of Education or the University of Idaho’s board of regents must display donated posters or framed copies of the national motto if they meet specific criteria, according to the Idaho Statesman.

These displays must include a representation of the U.S. or Idaho flag and adhere to strict color and design guidelines. While supporters like Rep. Jeff Cornilles (R-Nampa) view this as honoring the country’s founding principles, critics express concerns about potential alienation of students with diverse religious beliefs. The law has prompted school districts, including West Ada, to implement new policies to comply with these requirements.

Spokane River’s annual clean-up takes place Sept. 14

The Lands Council, in collaboration with Spokane Riverkeeper and Spokane River Forum, will host the 21st Annual Spokane River Clean-up on Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will gather at High Bridge Park in Spokane and various locations in the Valley to combat litter and pollution threatening the river’s ecosystem. Participants encouraged to bring gloves, wear suitable clothing and bring water. Garbage bags will be provided.

Those interested can register online for either the Spokane City event at High Bridge Park or Valley locations online. This community effort aims to preserve the Spokane River, a vital natural resource for the Inland Northwest.

Lewiston to become another home for UGM’s mission

Union Gospel Mission (UGM) is constructing a new rescue center in Lewiston, Idaho, set to open in late 2025. The facility will house up to 92 men, women and children, featuring a two-story dormitory, dining room, chapel, administrative offices and daycare. The high-barrier shelter will enforce strict drug and alcohol-free policies. It will also offer free services aimed at helping residents achieve self-sufficiency through employment, addiction recovery and housing assistance. UGM is nearing its fundraising goal of $8.9 million for the project, which will be privately funded.

How climate change affects our democracy

A talk entitled, “Democracy in a Hotter Time,” comes to Gonzaga Monday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m. David Orr, professor of practice at Arizona State University, will address the topic. He will show how searing heat, massive storms, flooding and droughts are becoming the new norm. The event will discuss how this crisis affects our democracy, the poor, disadvantaged, young and future generations. He will argue without urgent action, millions could become climate refugees by mid-century. The talk will take place in Hemmingson Auditorium or via livestream. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is online.