Thursday, August 29, 2024

Your voice matters: Write for FāVS News and bridge diverse perspectives

By: FāVS News

Photo by peshkov (DepositPhotos)

Your voice matters: Write for FāVS News and bridge diverse perspectives

Brief by FāVS staff

FāVS News is looking for volunteer columnists from diverse faith and non-faith backgrounds in the Inland Northwest.

Our mission: To inform and build faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and engagement opportunities.

We invite Inland Northwest writers of all faiths, as well as humanists, secularists, agnostics, atheists and those of other non-faith perspectives, to contribute their unique viewpoints on spirituality, ethics and community issues. As a columnist, you’ll have the opportunity to:

  • Share your insights with a diverse readership
  • Foster dialogue and understanding across faith and non-faith communities
  • Contribute to thoughtful discussions on important topics

If you’re passionate about your beliefs (or lack thereof) and enjoy writing, we’d love to hear from you.

No professional writing experience required — just a willingness to engage respectfully with different viewpoints.

Interested? Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

Join us in building bridges across faith and non-faith communities in the Inland Northwest!

