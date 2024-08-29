Your voice matters: Write for FāVS News and bridge diverse perspectives

Brief by FāVS staff

FāVS News is looking for volunteer columnists from diverse faith and non-faith backgrounds in the Inland Northwest.

Our mission: To inform and build faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and engagement opportunities.

We invite Inland Northwest writers of all faiths, as well as humanists, secularists, agnostics, atheists and those of other non-faith perspectives, to contribute their unique viewpoints on spirituality, ethics and community issues. As a columnist, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Share your insights with a diverse readership

Foster dialogue and understanding across faith and non-faith communities

Contribute to thoughtful discussions on important topics

If you’re passionate about your beliefs (or lack thereof) and enjoy writing, we’d love to hear from you.

No professional writing experience required — just a willingness to engage respectfully with different viewpoints.

Interested? Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.

Join us in building bridges across faith and non-faith communities in the Inland Northwest!