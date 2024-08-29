Your voice matters: Write for FāVS News and bridge diverse perspectives
Brief by FāVS staff
FāVS News is looking for volunteer columnists from diverse faith and non-faith backgrounds in the Inland Northwest.
Our mission: To inform and build faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and engagement opportunities.
We invite Inland Northwest writers of all faiths, as well as humanists, secularists, agnostics, atheists and those of other non-faith perspectives, to contribute their unique viewpoints on spirituality, ethics and community issues. As a columnist, you’ll have the opportunity to:
- Share your insights with a diverse readership
- Foster dialogue and understanding across faith and non-faith communities
- Contribute to thoughtful discussions on important topics
If you’re passionate about your beliefs (or lack thereof) and enjoy writing, we’d love to hear from you.
No professional writing experience required — just a willingness to engage respectfully with different viewpoints.
Interested? Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
Join us in building bridges across faith and non-faith communities in the Inland Northwest!