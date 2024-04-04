fbpx
FāVS News to Host “Pizza and Panel” Discussion on Faith and Doubt

FāVS News Brief

FāVS News will present a community dialogue titled “Faith Shifts: Keeping or Losing It” on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. at The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave. This roundtable event will feature a discussion led by Sarah Henn Hayward, author of “Giving Up God” and Rev. Scott Kinder-Pyle, interim pastor of Salem Lutheran Church.

The panelists will recount their personal experiences with either departing from or steadfastly maintaining their religious/spiritual beliefs, delving into the intricate dynamics and nuanced perspectives surrounding faith and belief systems. Attendees are encouraged to engage in the discussion and share their own perspectives and experiences in an open and respectful environment via roundtable discussions.

“We are thrilled to bring together these compelling voices for an enriching conversation on faith and doubt,” said Tracy Simmons, executive director of FāVS News. “This event promises to foster a deeper understanding of diverse spiritual paths and provide a platform for respectful dialogue within our community.”

In addition to the discussion, attendees will enjoy complimentary pizza, a welcoming atmosphere for informal networking and continued conversation.

Advance registration is recommended. Interested individuals can RSVP by visiting this link. This event is a continuation of the former FāVS Coffee Talks, which garnered great popularity within the community.

For more information or inquiries, please contact Simmons at [email protected]

About FāVS News: FāVS News is a leading online platform dedicated to exploring the diverse faiths, beliefs, and spiritualities that shape our community. Through insightful articles, interviews, and events, FāVS News promotes understanding, dialogue, and respect among people of all backgrounds.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

