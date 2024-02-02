fbpx
Is Believing or Not Believing in God a Competition?

By: Scott Kinder-Pyle

Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 1

This Roundup reports a new process in place to replace offensive landmarks in Spokane, Whitworth University's latest preaching program grant, FāVS' partnership with Spokane Jewish Film Festival and what FāVS' leadership is doing in honor of World Interfaith Harmony Week.
Commentary

My Journey through Homelessness Part Four: Body Armor

We need to stop mandating people who live outside to housing in situations they would not choose of their own free will. We need to stop focusing on “getting them housed” and start accepting that people have a right to sleep outside on public land, and that homelessness may well be here to stay. 
Commentary

Harmony Increases When We Are More Curious about One Another

World Interfaith Harmony Week (Feb. 1-7) will soon be upon us, and oh how we need it. For all its ability to bring peace and order to our lives, religion has also been the fuel and catalyst for much fighting and strife.
National News

Super Bowl LVIII: Inside Sin City’s Christian Quarterback Dual

The Feb. 11 Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers may be contested at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas — known as Sin City — but it will feature two very pious quarterbacks. 
Commentary

Spokane Service Missionaries Bring Hope and Assistance to Many in Need

Launched in January of 2019, service missions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide a whole new opportunity for young adults who need to stay home for various reasons. Their complete focus is serving others.
Woman ripping black paper with word God on it / Photo by NewAfrica (DepositPhotos)

Is Believing or Not Believing in God a Competition?

Guest Commentary by Scott Kinder-Pyle | Interim Pastor at Salem Lutheran Church

Are you a competitive person? I know, from personal experience, that a good game of cards or dominoes — or even the old Hasbro board game of Sorry! — can get my passions flowing. And it’s not long after somebody wins and somebody loses that we wonder if the effort exerted in the first place had been worth the resulting turmoil.

That is, why risk losing if you might’ve refrained from the competition and seemed indifferent and nonchalant about the whole me-against-you affair? Or why risk winning if your celebration of that eventuality may inflict pain and suffering on the loser? I do realize that, on one fundamental level, some decent parenting in childhood may have equipped us with the resilience we need regardless of the games people play. And yet …

Recently, I’ve felt a weird confluence of those competitive juices splash upon my psyche as I read about former believers or theists pursuing lives without belief in “God” and then publishing their atheism as if it were some kind of exalted triumph.

Some Examples:

First up, FāVs News writer Sarah Henn Hayward entitled her new book, “Giving Up God: Resurrecting a Spirituality of Love and Wonder” in which she describes both the grief and liberation she experienced in rejecting the religion handed down to her by previous generations.

In the book she writes, “It has been a massive relief to feel that evangelical pressure slide off my back. Without the threat of eternal damnation for unbelieving loved ones hanging over me anymore, I’m allowed to let others live their lives however they choose without it affecting me. Without God constantly watching from the eaves, I can stop agonizing over how to win God’s favor each day.”

Second, in a Jan. 21 New York Times essay by Emma Goldberg, the avid reader will find the story of humanist chaplain, Devin Moss, who offered compassion to a non-believing inmate on Oklahoma’s death row, Philip Hancock. The final prayer, as referenced in the piece, went down like this: “He rested a hand on Hancock’s knee and recited the words that he had written in his notebook: ‘We call the spirit of humanity into this space,’ Moss said. ‘Let love fill our hearts. We ask that in this transition into peaceful oblivion that Phil feels that love, and although this is his journey that he is not alone. We invoke the power of peace, strength, grace and surrender. Amen.’”

And third, in theaters now and near you, a new film’s conceit depicts a therapy session, which might have occurred (but did not), between an 83-year-old Sigmund Freud and a 40-year-old C.S. Lewis. In “Freud’s Last Session,” the debate over the existence of God rages. And, perhaps, the viewing audience will be intrigued by the family-of-origin insights that are raised about Lewis’ conversion to Christianity. On the other hand, as the famous analyst deftly played by Anthony Hopkins admits: “The sad irony of my life is that I am a passionate disbeliever who is obsessed with belief and worship.”

Game on?

I don’t know. Just as folks reject certain binary and mutually-exclusive choices in various areas of life and arenas of knowledge, I am inclined to say something cryptic. And that is, perhaps inherent to every expression of authentic belief in God is the disbelief in anyone’s idea of God — as if that idea could somehow summarize, totalize or encompass the Mystery — and sadly, tragically, wage war on all other ideas.

I’m not trying to win the argument. Are you?

Scott Kinder-Pyle
Scott Kinder-Pyle
Scott Kinder-Pyle identifies as an ordained pastor in Presbyterian Church (USA), and has served as an adjunctive professor of philosophy, religion and literature at Eastern Washington and Gonzaga universities. Scott is a poet and the author of There’s No I in Debris—Except this One! In 2020 and 2021, he served as a resident chaplain at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, and has subsequently worked for Kindred and Gentiva Hospice as a Board Certified Chaplain [BCC], accountable to the Association of Professional Chaplains. Most recently, Salem Lutheran Church of Spokane’s West Central neighborhood has welcomed Scott as their interim pastor. He’s married to Sheryl going on 36 years, loves his children, Ian and Philip, enjoys films like Adaptation, ponders painting in the near future and appreciates the thinking of Emmanuel Levinas.

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 1

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
14 hours ago

Thank you, Pastor, for this deft commentary on this “competition,” and for your refusal to enter it. At a recent event sponsored by the Palouse Free Thinkers, people were asked to vote on whether or not God existed. I upset the sponsors by refusing to vote.

1
Reply
Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

