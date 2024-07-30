fbpx
FāVS News Launches ‘Spiritual Landscapes’ Series, Starting with Buddhism

News brief by FāVS Staff

In August, FāVS News will introduce a new event series called “Spiritual Landscapes: Exploring Inland Northwest Religions.”

The hybrid program delves into the diverse religions that shape the Inland Northwest. The first course will start by learning about various Buddhist practices and hearing from local Buddhist communities.

“Our ‘Spiritual Landscapes’ series aims to illuminate the rich tapestry of religious traditions in the Inland Northwest. By starting with Buddhism, we’re inviting participants to explore both the historical roots and contemporary practices that shape our community’s spiritual diversity,” said Tracy Simmons, FāVS News executive director and editor.

“This program is designed to foster understanding, promote dialogue and celebrate the unique religious landscape of our region. We hope no one misses out on this enlightening experience!” she said.

Speakers will discuss Buddhism through online sessions throughout August and September. After that, attendees will gather together for a field trip to experience a local Buddhist house of worship (details coming soon!).

Cost for the program is $50 and tickets are limited to 30 people. Guests can RSVP and purchase tickets online here.

After the Buddhism sessions, the “Spiritual Landscapes” series will begin exploring another religion in the region.

Stay tuned for more details.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

