Ask a Catholic: What do Catholics believe about the End Times?

Commentary by Mitch Finley | FāVS News

First, any reply to a question about “what Catholics believe” should be prefaced by some words of G. K. Chesterton, an early 20th century Catholic convert and one of the most frequently quoted individuals ever. To wit: “Catholics know the two or three things on which they do agree, and take rather a pleasure in disagreeing on all the rest.”

Catholics know the two or three things on which they do agree. You can find them in the Apostles’ Creed and the Nicene Creed (which you can find easily on various websites). But the point is that Catholics disagree on far more than they agree upon.

The most concise response to the question above may go something like this: Catholics believe in the End Times — a term you won’t find in the New Testament’s Book of Revelation or anyplace else in the Bible for that matter — i.e. that the world and the entire universe will come to an end.

But unlike fundamentalist Christians who seem to get a charge out of predicting when and how the End will happen, Catholics, for the most part, prefer to leave such things to the Creator.

I hope this gives you some insight into “what Catholics believe” about the so-called “End Times.” You can find much more on the Catholic Answers website.

