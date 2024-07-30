fbpx
Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Ask a Catholic: What do Catholics believe about the End Times?

By: Mitch Finley

Ask a Catholic: What do Catholics believe about the End Times?

What questions do you have about Catholicism? Submit them online, or fill out the form below. 

Commentary by Mitch Finley | FāVS News

First, any reply to a question about “what Catholics believe” should be prefaced by some words of G. K. Chesterton, an early 20th century Catholic convert and one of the most frequently quoted individuals ever. To wit: “Catholics know the two or three things on which they do agree, and take rather a pleasure in disagreeing on all the rest.”

Catholics know the two or three things on which they do agree. You can find them in the Apostles’ Creed and the Nicene Creed (which you can find easily on various websites). But the point is that Catholics disagree on far more than they agree upon.

The most concise response to the question above may go something like this: Catholics believe in the End Times — a term you won’t find in the New Testament’s Book of Revelation or anyplace else in the Bible for that matter — i.e. that the world and the entire universe will come to an end. 

But unlike fundamentalist Christians who seem to get a charge out of predicting when and how the End will happen, Catholics, for the most part, prefer to leave such things to the Creator.

I hope this gives you some insight into “what Catholics believe” about the so-called “End Times.”  You can find much more on the Catholic Answers website.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Mitch Finley
Mitch Finley
Mitch Finley is the author of 30+ books on Roman Catholic theological topics and spirituality, all written to appeal to both non-academic and academic readers. Mitch holds a B.A. in Religious Studies from Santa Clara University and an M.A. in Theology from Marquette University. He and Kathy Finley have been married since 1974 and are the parents of three grown sons. To learn more, visit his website.

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved

