FāVS invites nominations for clergy appreciation month

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Local faith communities are honoring their spiritual leaders this October during Clergy Appreciation Month. FāVS is inviting congregants to share stories about why their pastors, priests and other clergy members deserve recognition for their service and leadership.

You’re invited to nominate your favorite clergy person by filling out the form below and submitting a short description of why you appreciate them.

Selected clergy nominees will receive special recognition from FāVS. These chosen nominees may have the opportunity for their organization to be featured with an ad on the FāVS website. Additionally, some may be invited to submit a column explaining why they nominated their faith leader. The final selection for these benefits will be made by the FāVS staff.

Nominations due by Oct. 31, 2024.