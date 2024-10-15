fbpx
46.8 F
Spokane
Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsFāVS invites nominations for clergy appreciation month
NewsLocal News

FāVS invites nominations for clergy appreciation month

By: FāVS News

Date:

3

Related stories

Commentary

What’s gender got to do with it — everything!

Support gender equality in politics: Learn why it's crucial to vote for a woman for president and break the long-standing tradition of male leadership in our country.
Local News

Kids Connect program introduces refugee youth to Spokane’s wastewater system

Discover how Spokane's Kids Connect program is helping immigrant and refugee children explore the city's wastewater treatment system and the rest of Spokane.
Commentary

Columbus who? Decolonizing the calendar in Latin America

Delve into the patriotic season of Latin America and the colonial legacies that continue to shape the region's identity. Learn about the festivities and their tensions, especially surrounding Columbus Day.
Local News

Healing Rooms Ministries: The tax man says a religious ‘retreat’ must pay

Explore the powerful intersection of faith and politics through the narrative of Healing Rooms Ministries, their association with MAGA politics and the IRS.
Ask

Ask an EOC: What is the history of the rapture?

Understand the controversy around the rapture in Christian theology from an Eastern Orthodox Christian viewpoint. Learn about the origins of this teaching and its absence in early Christian writings.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Photo by Tom Gordon (Pixabay)

FāVS invites nominations for clergy appreciation month

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Local faith communities are honoring their spiritual leaders this October during Clergy Appreciation Month. FāVS is inviting congregants to share stories about why their pastors, priests and other clergy members deserve recognition for their service and leadership.

You’re invited to nominate your favorite clergy person by filling out the form below and submitting a short description of why you appreciate them.

Selected clergy nominees will receive special recognition from FāVS. These chosen nominees may have the opportunity for their organization to be featured with an ad on the FāVS website. Additionally, some may be invited to submit a column explaining why they nominated their faith leader. The final selection for these benefits will be made by the FāVS staff.

Nominations due by Oct. 31, 2024.

Clergy Appreciation Nomination

Nominate your spiritual leader here!

Your Name(Required)
Email(Required)
FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
What’s gender got to do with it — everything!
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x