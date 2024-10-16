fbpx
Embrace the sacred invitation of midlife transition with Mappa Divina

By: Guest

Date:

25

Part of Heather Berndt's Mappa Divina© poster / Contributed from her website

Embrace the sacred invitation of midlife transition with Mappa Divina

Guest Column by Heather Berndt | Artist & Spiritual Director

As a spiritual director and soul care professional, I often sit with those navigating the complexities of midlife. This season, which typically begins in our 40s and stretches over several decades, is a time of deep transition. We find ourselves crossing new thresholds in health, faith, relationships, and careers, which often stir up unsettling questions about identity. Feelings of loss and disillusionment are common as we look in the mirror and ask, “Who am I now? How did I arrive here? And where am I heading?”

In Western culture, midlife is often framed as a crisis, but it holds much more than that. From the perspective of soul care, these transitions become a sacred invitation—a time to let go of what is familiar and embrace the unknown. In this uncharted terrain, we are called to discover new depths within ourselves. But how do we navigate the sacred geography of midlife in a culture of hurry where we are expected to know it all and know it now?

Several years ago, as I transitioned from a career in graphic design to becoming a spiritual director, I found myself wrestling with these same questions. I turned to vision boards, hoping they might provide a clearer picture of what lay ahead. While helpful in some ways, they left me yearning for something deeper. Traditional vision boards often emphasize material desires and future outcomes, but I was seeking the desires of my soul and the gift of the present moment. As I sat in front of the images somewhat confounded, I wondered, “what if it’s not about what I want but what God wants?”

This longing led to the birth of Mappa Divina© (sacred mapping), a contemplative practice designed to guide individuals through life transitions with greater spiritual depth. Rooted in ancient discernment practices and nourished by Jungian wisdom and creative expression, Mappa Divina© reimagines change as a sacred pilgrimage and invites participants to focus on being rather than having. Through writing, collage, and prayerful reflection, participants attune to their inner landscape and connect more deeply with the divine. In this sacred space, clarity emerges, and we align with our deepest purpose.

Midlife is a threshold—a sacred passage into the deeper ground of the soul. In this liminal space, where so much feels uncertain, the language of image and symbol becomes our guide, revealing deeper truths about who we are and what truly matters. The shifting roles, changing bodies, and evolving relationships of midlife can be disorienting, yet within these uncertainties lies the potential for profound insight. Instead of resisting the unknown, we are invited to welcome it, allowing ourselves to be transformed by the journey.

Heather Berndt

Heather Berndt is a trained spiritual director and expressive arts facilitator in Spokane, Washington. She is offering Mappa Divina© for Midlife in November at West Central Abbey in Spokane. The three-week cohort is limited to 12 individuals. Registration at heatherberndt.com.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Guest
Guest

