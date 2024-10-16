Spokane Hosts Inaugural Summit of New Unitarian Association, Featuring National Depolarization Expert

News Brief by FāVS Staff

The North American Unitarian Association (NAUA) will host its inaugural annual summit Thursday through Sunday (Oct. 17–20).

“This summit represents a significant step in our mission to preserve and promote liberal religious values,” said Todd Eklof, founder and board president of NAUA.

John Wood Jr., a prominent figure in the American depolarization movement, highlights the summit as its keynote speaker.

Wood is a national ambassador for Braver Angels, the nation’s largest bipartisan grassroots organization dedicated to political depolarization. He’s also an opinion columnist for USA Today.

“His work aligns with our mission to foster open dialogue and promote liberal religious values,” Eklof said. “We believe his insights will inspire and challenge our community to engage more thoughtfully with one another.”

Wood’s keynote address will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. PST, and will be open to the public.

Attendees will also engage in interactive sessions on topics such as envisioning NAUA’s future, member wellness and thoughtful living. Other highlights include a business meeting to adopt NAUA by-laws and a new board, discussions on international outreach and taking part in several community events together.

The event will be a hybrid experience, offering both in-person and online participation via Zoom. The summit’s in-person location is the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane, 4340 West Whistalks Way.

For more details on the summit schedule, workshop descriptions and registration information, visit www.naunitarians.org.