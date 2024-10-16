fbpx
51.1 F
Spokane
Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsSpokane Hosts Inaugural Summit of New Unitarian Association, Featuring National Depolarization Expert
NewsLocal News

Spokane Hosts Inaugural Summit of New Unitarian Association, Featuring National Depolarization Expert

By: FāVS News

Date:

13

Related stories

Commentary

Embrace the sacred invitation of midlife transition with Mappa Divina

Navigate the complexities of midlife and embrace the unknown with the guidance of a spiritual director and Mappa Divina. Discover the sacred invitation of midlife transitions.
Local News

FāVS invites nominations for clergy appreciation month

Celebrate Clergy Appreciation Month by nominating your beloved clergy member. Share why they deserve recognition for their leadership and service.
Commentary

What’s gender got to do with it — everything!

Support gender equality in politics: Learn why it's crucial to vote for a woman for president and break the long-standing tradition of male leadership in our country.
Local News

Kids Connect program introduces refugee youth to Spokane’s wastewater system

Discover how Spokane's Kids Connect program is helping immigrant and refugee children explore the city's wastewater treatment system and the rest of Spokane.
Commentary

Columbus who? Decolonizing the calendar in Latin America

Delve into the patriotic season of Latin America and the colonial legacies that continue to shape the region's identity. Learn about the festivities and their tensions, especially surrounding Columbus Day.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane / Contributed

Spokane Hosts Inaugural Summit of New Unitarian Association, Featuring National Depolarization Expert

News Brief by FāVS Staff

The North American Unitarian Association (NAUA) will host its inaugural annual summit Thursday through Sunday (Oct. 17–20). 

“This summit represents a significant step in our mission to preserve and promote liberal religious values,” said Todd Eklof, founder and board president of NAUA.

John Wood Jr., a prominent figure in the American depolarization movement, highlights the summit as its keynote speaker. 

Wood is a national ambassador for Braver Angels, the nation’s largest bipartisan grassroots organization dedicated to political depolarization. He’s also an opinion columnist for USA Today. 

“His work aligns with our mission to foster open dialogue and promote liberal religious values,” Eklof said. “We believe his insights will inspire and challenge our community to engage more thoughtfully with one another.” 

Wood’s keynote address will take place Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. PST,  and will be open to the public.

Attendees will also engage in interactive sessions on topics such as envisioning NAUA’s future, member wellness and thoughtful living. Other highlights include a business meeting to adopt NAUA by-laws and a new board, discussions on international outreach and taking part in several community events together.

The event will be a hybrid experience, offering both in-person and online participation via Zoom. The summit’s in-person location is the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane, 4340 West Whistalks Way. 

For more details on the summit schedule, workshop descriptions and registration information, visit www.naunitarians.org.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Embrace the sacred invitation of midlife transition with Mappa Divina
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x