fbpx
46.8 F
Spokane
Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeCommentaryWhat’s gender got to do with it — everything!
Commentary

What’s gender got to do with it — everything!

By: Lisa Ormond

Date:

3

Related stories

Local News

Kids Connect program introduces refugee youth to Spokane’s wastewater system

Discover how Spokane's Kids Connect program is helping immigrant and refugee children explore the city's wastewater treatment system and the rest of Spokane.
Commentary

Columbus who? Decolonizing the calendar in Latin America

Delve into the patriotic season of Latin America and the colonial legacies that continue to shape the region's identity. Learn about the festivities and their tensions, especially surrounding Columbus Day.
Local News

Healing Rooms Ministries: The tax man says a religious ‘retreat’ must pay

Explore the powerful intersection of faith and politics through the narrative of Healing Rooms Ministries, their association with MAGA politics and the IRS.
Ask

Ask an EOC: What is the history of the rapture?

Understand the controversy around the rapture in Christian theology from an Eastern Orthodox Christian viewpoint. Learn about the origins of this teaching and its absence in early Christian writings.
COVID-19

The past few years have left clergy burned out and exhausted. But that can change, say experts.

Discover the reality of clergy burnout and the toll it takes on pastors. Explore the factors contributing to burnout and strategies for prevention and support.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking at the Democratic National Convention summer session in San Francisco, California taken Aug. 23, 2019 / Photo by Sheilaf2002 (DepositPhotos)

What’s gender got to do with it — everything!

Commentary by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

I have a plea. A request for your serious consideration. No, it truly is more of a beg. 

If you are so inclined and find it in your being to seek a different direction for our nation, please vote for a woman for president on Nov. 5. Why not?

For over 235 years, since 1789, this red-white-and blue country of ours has had a man at the top making the decisions. It is embarrassingly way overdue to give a woman a chance at running the executive office of the president. Let’s hit the reset button, shall we?

Check #1 — Allow her

  • Will the candidate be without fault or falter if elected? Not likely, but neither has any other president to date. 

In my mind, it IS rocket science to be president of the United States of America. And, to perform in this leadership role with grit, grace and a sense of power, poise and peace flowing through your veins certainly cannot be easy. Period. However, I believe a woman can and should try — by God, it is the year 2024. It is time. 

Check #2 — Others by example

  • No finger pointing, but it is striking. 

While democratic nations around the world like the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany have elected women to the preeminent position in their governments, this modern 21st century movement seems to have eluded the United States. Exclamation point.

Gender inequality is a critical global hurdle to consider and tackle. On Nov. 5, we have the opportunity with our freedom and our votes to decide how to create a much-needed balance.  Let’s be committed to doing so at our hometown polling places. 

It is time to show the world that indeed it takes a village to run this country — and a woman has the strength and the skills to do so (as she always has) similarly to overseeing a tribe — managing a Fortune 500 company — owning and operating a small business — and running a daily family household — and now in leading an industrialized, democratic world power called America. 

Check #3 — Awareness of numbers and impact

I do not seek to stir a pot here, but I did want to remind us of a few facts.  

  • According to GlobalEconomy.com, the female (% of total population) in the United States was reported at 50.5 % in 2023. Women are over half the citizen make-up of this nation. We have reason to make our views known and legislated at the top level of government — by a woman herself. Let’s give it a true chance to rise to this political pinnacle.
  • The data trends show that more women register to vote and then actually show up big time on election day to be counted. Women have registered and voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1980, with the turnout gap between women and men growing slightly larger with each successive presidential election, according to Center for American Women and Politics. Women have an unspoken voting power by nature in this country. 

The Oval Office makeover

If a woman is elected president of this great nation in 2024, it certainly will be different for the citizens across this country as well as for the countries around the world and their leaders. We want it to be. Here’s how the Washington, D.C., based Pew Research Center views it. Dig in. 

Many of us women (and men, too, I suspect) are hoping our voices and our votes together will offer this path forward. 

Solidarity among us across the country at the polls sends a strong message that we believe the moment in history has arrived — and we do not want to keep going backward. We patiently waited; the door is now open; and we just need to walk through it with our heads held high as we cast our votes.

We are ready. We welcome the shift to an unchartered territory acknowledging our pioneering spirit that has long made this nation great. We go where we need to with the bravery required — together. 

As former First Lady Rosalynn Carter once said, “A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.” 

Madam President, please go forth and show us the way.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Lisa Ormond
Lisa Ormond
Lisa has a journalism degree from California State University, Northridge. She looks back on her career to date fondly having worked in various California broadcast news organizations, insurance public affairs and at both Washington State University and the University of Idaho. Lisa has an insatiable curiosity, love for learning and a passion for helping and giving to others. Born and raised in urban California, Lisa has joyfully lived on the Palouse for nearly 14 years. She cherishes the people, the lifestyle, the vibe and the beauty it offers. When not caring for her family and their crazy chickens, she volunteers, writes poetry, creates wood and rock art pieces and putters about her peaceful farm, which fascinates and inspires her daily. Spiritual growth is a priority in her life and a pathway for living peacefully with herself, others and her Lord.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Kids Connect program introduces refugee youth to Spokane’s wastewater system
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x