What’s gender got to do with it — everything!

Commentary by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

I have a plea. A request for your serious consideration. No, it truly is more of a beg.

If you are so inclined and find it in your being to seek a different direction for our nation, please vote for a woman for president on Nov. 5. Why not?

For over 235 years, since 1789, this red-white-and blue country of ours has had a man at the top making the decisions. It is embarrassingly way overdue to give a woman a chance at running the executive office of the president. Let’s hit the reset button, shall we?

Check #1 — Allow her

Will the candidate be without fault or falter if elected? Not likely, but neither has any other president to date.

In my mind, it IS rocket science to be president of the United States of America. And, to perform in this leadership role with grit, grace and a sense of power, poise and peace flowing through your veins certainly cannot be easy. Period. However, I believe a woman can and should try — by God, it is the year 2024. It is time.

Check #2 — Others by example

No finger pointing, but it is striking.

While democratic nations around the world like the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany have elected women to the preeminent position in their governments, this modern 21st century movement seems to have eluded the United States. Exclamation point.

Gender inequality is a critical global hurdle to consider and tackle. On Nov. 5, we have the opportunity with our freedom and our votes to decide how to create a much-needed balance. Let’s be committed to doing so at our hometown polling places.

It is time to show the world that indeed it takes a village to run this country — and a woman has the strength and the skills to do so (as she always has) similarly to overseeing a tribe — managing a Fortune 500 company — owning and operating a small business — and running a daily family household — and now in leading an industrialized, democratic world power called America.

Check #3 — Awareness of numbers and impact

I do not seek to stir a pot here, but I did want to remind us of a few facts.

According to GlobalEconomy.com, the female (% of total population) in the United States was reported at 50.5 % in 2023. Women are over half the citizen make-up of this nation. We have reason to make our views known and legislated at the top level of government — by a woman herself. Let’s give it a true chance to rise to this political pinnacle.

The data trends show that more women register to vote and then actually show up big time on election day to be counted. Women have registered and voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1980, with the turnout gap between women and men growing slightly larger with each successive presidential election, according to Center for American Women and Politics. Women have an unspoken voting power by nature in this country.

The Oval Office makeover

If a woman is elected president of this great nation in 2024, it certainly will be different for the citizens across this country as well as for the countries around the world and their leaders. We want it to be. Here’s how the Washington, D.C., based Pew Research Center views it. Dig in.

Many of us women (and men, too, I suspect) are hoping our voices and our votes together will offer this path forward.

Solidarity among us across the country at the polls sends a strong message that we believe the moment in history has arrived — and we do not want to keep going backward. We patiently waited; the door is now open; and we just need to walk through it with our heads held high as we cast our votes.

We are ready. We welcome the shift to an unchartered territory acknowledging our pioneering spirit that has long made this nation great. We go where we need to with the bravery required — together.

As former First Lady Rosalynn Carter once said, “A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don’t necessarily want to go, but ought to be.”

Madam President, please go forth and show us the way.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.