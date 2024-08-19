fbpx
Family Promise moves admin offices to shelter location amid funding cuts
NewsLocal News

Family Promise moves admin offices to shelter location amid funding cuts

By: FāVS News

Date:

7

In 2019, Family Promise of Spokane purchased the old Cassano's Italian Grocery Store on 2002 E. Mission Ave. for their shelter location. This will now also be the new home for Family Promise's admin offices. Former Executive Director Steve Allen (left) and CEO Joe Ader outside the shelter. / Photo from Family Promise's Facebook page

Family Promise moves admin offices to shelter location amid funding cuts

News brief by FāVS Staff

Due to a reduction in local and federal funding, Family Promise of Spokane announced they will move their administrative operations to its shelter location.

The move “underscores the organization’s commitment to optimizing resources,” according to an Aug. 13 press release.

Family Promise is one of many non-profits impacted by recent budget cuts across several city-wide programs. Because of this, the organization made difficult decisions to ensure continued support for the members of their community, according to their press release.

Family Promise is a non-profit dedicated to getting and keeping housing for unhoused families. By making this transition, they aim to maintain a trauma-informed approach that will help them focus on the families in their programs.

Located on 2002 E. Mission Ave., the shelter will soon be home to a central hub for guests to access most of their resources in one location.

The new hub will offer a comprehensive range of services. This includes emergency shelter, case management, educational programs as well as all administrative services.

In addition, centralizing their services will also facilitate better collaboration among staff, volunteers and community partners.

This will ultimately lead to improved outcomes for families to achieve stability and independence, according to the press release.

