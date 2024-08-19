Extreme Christians target Gen Z’s depression to fulfill political agendas

Christian Nationalists and Evangelists offer purpose and happiness in exchange for devoted voters.

Commentary by Mikayla Finnerty | FāVS News

In a recent op-ed from the Christian Post, Alex McFarland wrote how Generation Z (12-27-year-olds) struggle with mental health and finding purpose in life. The column eludes that following the word of Jesus, would “cure” Gen Z of their depression, and introduce to them to purpose, God’s purpose. Being a part of Gen Z, I cannot argue that we are spiritually hungry.

What I will argue is religion is not the only answer, nor the only option, for a person to find true happiness.

For some insight into my background, I was raised Christian. I didn’t find the community that is often associated with church life. I fell out of religion as a whole, and consider myself more spiritual than anything. I have a history of anxiety and depression in my family and have spent many years working on my higher self.

About 42% of Gen Z battle with depression and feelings of hopelessness according to research conducted by the Walton Family Foundation. Many do not receive the care they need due to costs, negative stigma around mental health and not knowing how to seek help. Gen Z has seen rising numbers of mental health issues across the board, some saying the generation is the “most depressed.”

In the op-ed posted by the Christian Post, we see a continuing trend of extreme Christians portraying themselves as the one true way and answer to life. This ideology overlaps with the controversial thinking of Christian nationalism and evangelism. There’s a difference between pushing a religion for political gain and genuinely wanting to help people find happiness.

Constant influence

We as a society are constantly consuming content through digital devices at an unfathomable rate. When you are constantly getting fed information, it can be hard to take a step back and remember who you are. Or to ascertain what is real, and what is not.

Gen Z is constantly being fed how to live their life “right.” And when you’re stopped at every roadblock, it can be easy to question “Why try?” and to take the easiest route.

In a time of extreme division and agendas constantly being pushed, many people can get caught up in being told what to do and believe. And this is where Christian evangelists and nationalists feed. In a more recent op-ed from the Christian Post, the title is “Why evangelizing the nations must start with American Gen Zers,” where the columnist is very direct in his opinion of ensuring Christian evangelism.

As I understand the initial goal of evangelism was to help spread the word of God, it has turned into something else entirely. It has turned into a way to maintain religious seniority over all other religions, and has mixed with political agendas. The main goal of helping people has been lost. With Gen Z so hungry for spirituality and purpose, extreme Christians have targeted the generation to complete their agendas.

Purpose or manipulation?

Many Gen Z’ers get caught up in the idea that having a purpose is a lifelong commitment. When really, one’s purpose ebbs and flows with life, changing at different times when you’re needed for different things.

In McFarland’s column, he states, “Clearly, American youth (and persons of all ages) need to experience the reality of abundant life in Jesus Christ (John 10:10). They need to know that their very existence was planned by God for blessing and purpose.”

McFarland argues here that American youth should follow Jesus Christ because it was God who planned the path in the first place. He gives Gen Z (and all readers) an option to easily find a purpose (following Jesus).

But as I mentioned before, following God has turned into something else entirely. The church could tell you that your purpose is to vote a certain way or do something you don’t want to do because it’s God’s purpose for you. Here is where Christian evangelists give Gen Z the purpose they crave, even if it’s for the denomination’s own agenda.

I have always said that some people do need a religion to help guide them to be better people or to provide a sense of community. And for some it does. But what faith shouldn’t do is manipulate its followers.

Christian extremists try to recruit as many moldable minds as they can to spread political agendas, especially during election periods. Other Christian churches have condemned the polarization and radicalization within the denomination, asking to be excluded from that group of Christianity.

Becoming self-aware

What Gen Z’ers need to do is learn to identify when they are being taken advantage of, and to work on becoming self-aware. It can be easier to follow something without asking questions, but I challenge everyone to think about their own morals and goals and compare it to things around you.

Having the ability to sit down with our feelings and our thoughts is no easy feat. We should be teaching Gen Z how to cope with themselves when living through such a historical time. Christian extremists will offer many things, but it’s important to analyze what you’re getting into before diving in.

You can be self-aware and still follow a religion. But religion should never be a sales pitch as the one true way, promising to remove all your woes, and pushing you to complete a certain agenda. It should be healing, loving and above all else, help you find true happiness.

As we continue into this election season, we should be wary of the agendas of Christian Nationalists and Evangelists.

