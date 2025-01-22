fbpx
Eastern Washington Legislative Conference focuses on social justice, climate

By: Rose Owens

Faith Action Network members advocating for several legislative issues on the Capitol steps. / Photo courtesy of Faith Action Network

Eastern Washington Legislative Conference focuses on social justice, climate

News Brief by Rose Owens | FāVS News

Immigration reform, environmental restoration and affordable housing top the agenda at the upcoming Eastern Washington Legislative Conference, where faith leaders and community advocates will gather Jan. 25 to shape their 2025 legislative priorities.

The event will be held at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online attendance will also be available. 

This year’s theme is “What does it mean to be prophetic?”

The conference brings together diverse perspectives on pressing issues to help citizens develop informed positions before advocating to state legislators.

The keynote plenary panel is on restoring ecosystem insights, salmon runs and river health – history and current actions. There will also be a youth advocacy panel, briefing on issues and workshops.

Workshops will include human rights, refugee and immigration issues, food security solutions, racial equity in education, faithful advocacy ideas, recycling and environmental issues, rent stabilization and affordable housing and resident action project.  

There are varying ticket prices: groups of five, in-person, are $30 each, and individual in-person tickets are $35 each. Online groups of five, in-person, are $20 each, and individual online tickets are $25 each. 

Faith Action Network planned this event with The Fig Tree, Spokane NAACP, Earth Ministry/WA Interfaith Power & Light and Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.

Join us in sustaining this essential work or religion reporting—donate today.

Rose Owens
Rose Owens
Rose Owens is a junior studying journalism at the University of Idaho. She is also working toward a minor in Spanish and business. She has experience writing and taking photos for Blot Magazine, the student-run magazine at the University of Idaho. Rose is a leader in her church and growing in her relationship with the Lord is very important to her. In her free time, she loves hanging out with her friends, baking and playing soccer.

