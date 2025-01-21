Coeur d’Alene annual Right to Life march going strong after 46 years

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Frigid temperatures didn’t deter over 200 anti-abortion advocates in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, from showing up and sharing their personal message of conviction Jan. 18 during the the 46th annual Right to Life march and rally.

“We are here to walk for life and to put no judgment on anyone,” said Diane Samson of Coeur d’ Alene who has come to this event for about seven years. “I think it’s important to stand for your beliefs in a non-confrontational way.”

The 2025 theme for this year’s Right to Life demonstration was “Life, Why We March.” As in the past, the North Idaho Right to Life chapter hosted this year’s event, which traditionally coincides with the Right to Life events at the national level and across the country.

“Let our desire for justice and dignity for all human life strengthen our resolve and unite us,” said Vince Perry, deacon of St. George’s Catholic Church of Post Falls, during the pre-march rally opening prayer.

Open Arms Real Choices Clinic Executive Director Richard Hawk speaking at the Right to Life march in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Jan. 18, 2025. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Remarks by guest speaker Richard Hawk, executive director of faith-based pregnancy clinic Open Arms Real Choices Clinic, echoed Perry’s sentiments and set the mood for the day.

“This year’s theme calls us to reflect on the sacred value of every human life and to renew a commitment to building a culture that honors and protects life at every stage,” he said.

In addition, January is Sanctity of Human Life Month when churches and individuals across the United States celebrate the value of human life and promote anti-abortion values. In 1984, deceased President Ronald Reagan designated this proclamation for observance.

Signs, smiles and personal conviction fuel movement

Bundled up tight for warmth, supporters immediately set off on foot following the quick 15-minute rally for a three-mile solidarity walk along the streets and sidewalks of Highway 95 in Coeur d’ Alene.

Hawk offered a motivating rally message before participants with signs in hand took off in mass. Each placard message was specifically chosen by the individual marcher.

“Let’s engage with purpose — we march; we are not walking. Flash your signs, wave, smile,” he said. “This is an opportunity to gather, to consider the value of life, to march and rally and to speak that into our community.”

Sharing beliefs with quiet resolve

Marchers of all ages, including many children, showed passion and energy for their purpose. There was a clear mix of first-time marchers as well as veterans who’d over the years had chalked up many miles of advocacy via their feet.

Marcher Beth Franz of Bayview was one of those. She had been at every Coeur d’ Alene Right to Life event since it began in 1979. And why was she still coming and there on Saturday?

“Someone’s got to do it,” 63-year-old Franz said. “Because life needs to be protected especially the most vulnerable in the womb.”

She mentioned the marches over the years had been peaceful and well received by the community-at-large.

She reminisced she missed ending the march in a downtown local church where “it was warm and comfortable,” because in January march day was always cold. “I understood why about 15 years ago event planners switched the route to Highway 95 for better visibility.”

First-time event participant Armando Alvarado of Spirit Lake excitedly shared why he was there.

“This march helps you think. It makes you pause,” he said. “Life is important; babies are important. You just don’t know what they’re going to be in the future.”

Power of the peaceful presence

First time Right to Life participant Karen Seyfert from Hayden, Idaho, stands alone on a corner on Highway 95 in Coeur d’ Alene to share her message with drivers in her community. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Together, the attendees moved along side-by-side — walking, talking and waving to cars for about an hour and a half as passerby cars honked in approval of their actions. Attendee Karen Seyfert, 74, said this was her first time at the Right to Life march locally. She had marched in her native state of Montana long ago but moved to Hayden two years ago.

She stood alone as a pillar on the street corner holding her sign that read “LOVE LIFE CHOOSE LIFE” and was completely firm in her presence. Her message was straightforward and succinct.

“Yup, I’m here all by myself. My husband has dementia and he’s at home,” she said. “Life is precious, and we need to honor it.”

That same message came through loud and clear from other participants. For Coeur d’ Alene Andrew Solem, his reasons for being there were deeper and stronger.

“It was instilled in me at a young age to stand up for the ones that can’t stand up for themselves,” Solem said. He also shared that he himself was adopted by a Christian family as a baby.

“I didn’t know who my birth mother was, but I’ve been told stories that she was on her way to an abortion clinic early in her pregnancy. Clearly, something changed and that’s why I’m living and here,” he said.

Messages in motion carried to the community

The message that human life matters was a common thread among those who chose to take time away from their Saturday to share with their community views about the value of life. Participants were eager to share their anti-abortion views with one another and with their local community.

Daniel Connelly and his wife Hope of Coeur d’ Alene brought all their children, six total, ranging from the ages of 4 months to 9 years old. It was a meaningful family outing he said that goes back nine years with the birth of his first daughter.

“We believe very strongly that every life matters. We’re out here supporting the idea of changing culture and people’s hearts about how life is important,” Connelly said. “It’s a slow process but look at what happened with Roe v. Wade. It is possible.”

The Connelly family walk and scooter three miles together during the North Idaho pro-life march held in their hometown on Saturday, Jan.18. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Culture shifts still in flux

Though the State of Idaho has passed legislation (effective August 2022) making abortions illegal under most circumstances, many in attendance Saturday agreed much more still needs to be done at the community level in terms of protecting the unborn and offering critical support to expectant mothers and fathers.

“This movement isn’t just about laws or politics; it’s about people — one baby, one mother, one life, one family at a time,” said Hawks. “The challenges we face are great, but so is our opportunity.”

