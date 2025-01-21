fbpx
18.2 F
Spokane
Sunday, January 26, 2025

Donate

spot_img
HomeCommentaryMartin Luther King Jr — hope for justice resonates across time
Commentary

Martin Luther King Jr — hope for justice resonates across time

By: Sarah Haug

Date:

Related stories

Local News

Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship

On Tuesday, Attorney General Nick Brown, along with peers in Oregon, Arizona and Illinois, sued the Trump administration over the his executive order to end birthright citizenship.
Local News

Redemption Spokane celebrates 10 years of services and growth

Redemption Spokane celebrates 10 years of ministry, growing from a small congregation to over 100 members despite challenges. Originally planned as a Mars Hill campus, the independent church now seeks a new location while maintaining its community focus.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 24

This week's FāVS Religion News Roundup exposes how Trump halting the U.S. refugee resettlement program will affect Spokane, the new Idaho library rules separating "mature content" into a separate space, Idaho lawmakers overturning the national legalization of same-sex marriage, upcoming events and more.
Local News

21st annual Spokane Jewish Film Festival starts this weekend

Learn all about the line-up for this year's 21st annual Spokane Jewish Film Festival, especially the special documentary feature of Spokane Holocaust survivor Carla Peperzak in "Carla the Rescuer."
Commentary

Greenland for sale? Trump’s vision of expansion hits a cultural and ethical wall

Trump’s bid to buy Greenland, rich in rare earth minerals, faces rejection from locals and Denmark, sparking debates on sovereignty, ethics and global relations.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader with the ability to withstand, recover and even shine in the face of stressors and changing demands. Monday, Jan. 20, is the federal holiday honoring his life. / Creative Commons photo

Martin Luther King Jr — hope for justice resonates across time

Commentary by Sarah Haug | FāVS News

“The light of men is justice. Quench it not with the contrary winds of oppression and tyranny. The purpose of justice is the appearance of unity among men.”

Baha’u’llah

I’ve been thinking this month about the way Martin Luther King Jr. brought a hope for justice to people of all walks of life — and found that hope in the unlikeliest of places. 

In 2016, NBC aired a show called, “Timeless,” involving time travel to places in America’s past. In the show, the pilot of the time machine, who is also one of the chief scientists on the project, is a Black man from the west side of Chicago. In the first episode he says to his boss, who is also Black (from the UK), that he shouldn’t ever go back in time because, “There is literally no place in American history that will be awesome for me.” 

He goes anyway, and we see in the subsequent episodes exactly what he’s talking about: in the way he isn’t allowed entrance to a bar in 1937 New Jersey; when he lifts up a little girl so she can take a drink from a water fountain labeled “colored” in 1934 Arkansas; in the number of times he’s called “boy.”

I was born in Washington, D.C., in July of 1968, a few months after King was assassinated and a few weeks after Bobby Kennedy was shot. The Vietnam War was ramping up, and in that moment, a lot of people, my parents among them, felt as if all the good that had been done and everything that had been accomplished, in great part because of the work of King, would disappear. In those first days and months, they lost their hope for change. Or for justice. 

Sometimes the world really does seem hopeless, and justice appears to be something we can never achieve. But time tells us change is possible, and it comes about when individual people make everyday choices — to quote again from “Timeless” — “some small, some stupid, some monumental.” As long as we keep working for change — and justice — we have a pathway forward. 

King said, “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” 

He had a vision of the future, which he put into words in many different ways, in many different speeches, but one of my favorites goes, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

Sarah Haug
Sarah Haughttps://www.sarahwoodbury.com/
Although an anthropologist by training, Sarah homeschooled her four children for 20 years before beginning work as a writer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for over 30 years and split their time between their home in Pendleton, Oregon, and Caernarfon, Wales. Sarah's columns on the Baha'i Faith represent her own views and not any official position.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
2,000 honor MLK’s legacy at Spokane Unity March, remember late founders
Next article
Coeur d’Alene annual Right to Life march going strong after 46 years
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x