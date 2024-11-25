fbpx
34.5 F
Spokane
Monday, November 25, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeCommentaryAskAsk an EOC: How do I know if I committed the unforgivable...
CommentaryAsk

Ask an EOC: How do I know if I committed the unforgivable sin?

By: Nicholas Damascus

Date:

Related stories

Commentary

Should we strive to be perfect?

Should all of us work to be perfect? Read about the stories of the speckled ax and the perfect walking stick, as well as Jesus' call for his disciples to be perfect to learn the answer.
National News

As Ukraine war hits 1,000 days, Pope Francis renews call for peace

Ukrainian war reaches 1,000 days. The Vatican and Olena Zelenska discuss humanitarian aid and just mediation in conflict.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Nov. 22

Christians lobby to bring Bibles into Idaho schools, Adoption Day to be celebrated with several events in Washington Nov. 21-23, Gonzaga students organized a Nov. 21 'Walkout for Palestine' protest and more fill this week's FāVS Religion News Roundup.
Commentary

Letter to the editor: Central Valley School District, which law is next?

Exploring the implications: The Central Valley School District's resolution on female sports and its impact on transgender students.
Local News

Youth Self-Care Summit celebrates young women of color

the Annual Youth Self-Care Summit on Dec. 14 aims to be an empowering event that promotes self-care, empowerment and community building for young women of color.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

Ask an EOC: How do I know if I committed the unforgivable sin?

What do you want to ask an Eastern Orthodox Christian? Fill out the form below or submit your question online

Commentary by Nicholas Damascus | FāVS News

The question directly relates to Matthew 12:32 that reads, “… but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come.” (See also Luke 12:10 and Mark 3:29.)

Blasphemy of the Holy Spirit occurs when a person actively and willingly pursues a conscious, continuous deliberate malicious attitude of rejecting the Holy Spirit of God, calling God, who is Good, evil.

This sin is unforgivable as long as that person continues in this intentional, continuous declarative state of mind, leaving no hope of salvation in this life or the next.

Repentance is key

Many Christian fathers, including St. John Chrysostom, said blasphemy against the Holy Spirit would be forgiven to those who sincerely repent. They go on to say that there are no unforgivable sins if a blasphemer turns toward God with a truly contrite spirit and genuinely repents of this sin.

However, true repentance includes striving to sin no more. God forgives and does not condemn a genuine repentant sinner. Christ never implies this sin is “unforgivable.”

For example, in 2 Peter 3:9the Bible says, “The Lord … not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” This is also implied in 1 Timothy 2:4, John 6:37 and Acts 2:21.

God’s unconditional love for believers and nonbelievers never changes no matter what we have done, what we are doing or what we will do. There is nothing that anyone can do to change his unconditional love for each and every one of us.

During our entire earthly life, God continually chases after us to redeem us as a good Christian parent seeks to always be concerned about the salvation of the souls of his children.

Our bodies are a conduit

Our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19). It is the Holy Spirit of God that brings Christ to indwell in us (Galatians 2:20). Christ is life himself (John 14:6). He is the “life source,” and if he does not dwell within a person’s temple, they are spiritually dead (1 Corinthians 13:1-3).

More simply put, the Holy Spirit is the conduit and connection to the Father and the Son. When one willfully rejects the Holy Spirit, one severs that connection to the other two.

It is the Holy Spirit of God, the Creator of life, who brought the presence of God in the burning bush on Mount Horeb, in the Ark of the Covenant, in the Temple in Jerusalem, in the womb of the Theotokos, the Virgin Mary, and finally to dwell in each one of us who now have become a temple of the Holy Spirit.

In conclusion, although fasting, prayer and almsgiving are all well and good in the Christian life, the primary aim of every Christian should be “the acquisition of the Holy Spirit of God” by providing an environment where he may intimately indwell in us.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Ask an Eastern Orthodox Christian

What questions do you have about Eastern Orthodox Christinaity? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response.

Name
Optional
Optional
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Nicholas Damascus
Nicholas Damascus
As an infant, I was baptized as an Eastern Orthodox Christian. However, I would say that becoming a Christian is a work in progress, and I often wonder would there be enough evidence to convict me of becoming a Christian. The Orthodox Church is the ancient Church that Christ and the Apostles established. It is not a religion but rather a way of life. It is not about rules and regulations but rather guide posts to make choices to transition to what we were designed to become. Becoming Orthodox is not a conversion but more so a transformation of self. It’s not about being right: it is about “right being.” In John 14:6, Christ says I am the Way (to love and serve one another), the Truth (there is only one reality), and the Life (that life source is love). I invite you to submit any topics or questions to “Ask An Eastern Orthodox Christian” on the website. Join me in finding our way back home to the original teachings of the Church. When you change the way you look at things, things change the way they look.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Should we strive to be perfect?
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x