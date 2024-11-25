For 15 years Spokane nonprofit, Big Table, serves hope to restaurant workers

Story by Cindy Hval | FāVS News

During the holidays, many people add an extra leaf to their tables, as they prepare to welcome family and friends for a meal. They thumb through recipes, pondering what to serve.

At Big Table, a nonprofit that cares for restaurant and hospitality workers in crisis, there’s no question about what’s on the menu. Their motto is “We serve hope.”

For 15 years, their virtual table has expanded to serve thousands in the Inland Northwest and beyond.

Pastor, restaurant critic, nonprofit founder

Big Table Executive Director Kevin Finch / Photo courtesy of Big Table

For years Kevin Finch had two professions: a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Spokane and restaurant reviewer for local publications.

He saw hurting people in both jobs, but while members of his congregation were open to his care, service industry employees were not.

“Any time I mentioned I was a pastor to hotel or restaurant workers, the conversation shut down,” Finch recalled.

Christians have a bad rap in these industries.

“They’re often the stingiest tippers, or they monopolize tables for Bible studies,” he said. “If we’re going to care for people in these industries, we need to lead with what it means to be a Christian — not with the language.”

So, 15 years ago, Finch decided to forgo a secure job and launch Big Table.

The poor you will always have with you

“The highest concentration of need in our nation is hidden behind the smiles of those working in restaurants and hotels,” said Finch.

He explained the hospitality industry is one of the largest in the country and employs many of the most vulnerable demographics: single parents, at-risk teens, immigrants, income-insecure seniors and those rebuilding their lives after incarceration. One in six of these workers live below the poverty line, which results in some of the highest levels of addiction, chronic stress, pervasive mental health struggles and broken relationships.

“In 2024, almost half of those working in restaurants are either at or below the official poverty line. Many are working two or three jobs and are still far from okay,” Finch said. “Jesus said the poor you will always have with you. How do we treat the least of these? Those who are invisible in plain sight? That’s our sense of calling.”

He noted they don’t use the term “working poor” to describe who they help.

“Nobody likes being labeled,” he said.

To him, the logical place to start was to create a shared table experience — a place for food service workers to connect around a meal. Local chefs donate their time and prepare an exquisite menu, venue owners provide the setting and folks who would normally be waited on serve the meal. And there is an actual big table that seats 48.

While the industry dinners continue, Big Table has evolved into much more than a shared meal.

Referral-based help for workers in need

Big Table operates on a referral model. The goal is to change lives and build community through timely interventions, intentional relationships and transformational care.

An employer, coworker, friend or customer reaches out to the nonprofit when they know someone is going through a difficult time.

“That gets us to those most in need, who usually would never ask for help themselves,” Finch said.

Over the years, the nonprofit has helped with everything from auto repairs to dental work to rent.

It starts with a cup of coffee

In 2023, Big Table Spokane offered hope to 1,115 individuals.

Spokane city director Chris Deitz said relationship building is where it all starts. Deitz has a background in both ministry and restaurant work.

“I helped open South Perry Pizza and Ambrosia Bistro,” he said. “I’ve witnessed the lack of support systems in the industry.”

When someone is referred to Big Table, a care coordinator reaches out and offers to meet for coffee. From there, the conversation naturally progresses to what needs the individual may be struggling with.

During the COVID and post-pandemic era, Big Table saw a huge increase in need for help with living expenses.

“Their wage doesn’t match the rent increases,” said Deitz. “Another need we see is for dental help. Most don’t have dental insurance. Sometimes they can’t finish a shift because the pain is so bad. They can’t afford cleanings, let alone treatment. We find the resources to meet their needs.”

But it doesn’t end there.

“It’s about showing up and being present,” he said. “We stay in touch as long as they continue to engage. They are working, doing the best they can. A little bit of kindness and grace goes such a long way.”

‘I needed a friend‘

Nazeerah Pearson-Muhammad attests to that.

A friend referred her to Big Table a few years ago. She’d worked at many area restaurants, including Magnolia, Wooden City and Shari’s.

Annee Compogno, a care coordinator, called and invited her to meet for coffee.

“She really just got to know me — she met me where I was. It was really beautiful,” Pearson-Muhammad said. “I needed a friend at that point. I kept telling her everything was okay.”

In reality, everything was far from OK, but like many hardworking restaurant/hospitality workers, Pearson-Muhammad desperately wanted to believe she didn’t need help.

“I’d been laid off and was having a hard time grasping at life in general,” she recalled. “I lost my home. I lost custody of my son. I hadn’t seen him since he was 24 months old. I signed my rights away because I couldn’t provide for him. I’d lost hope. I’d given up.”

“I felt I didn’t deserve it,” she said. “I didn’t want to complain.”

But as she visited with Compogno, her bravado wore thin, and she finally opened up.

Nazeerah Pearson-Muhammad (aka “Nazzy”) / Photo courtesy of Big Table

“I was riding a bike because I couldn’t afford gas. I was in a lot of dental pain. My teeth were rotting from the root, and I was missing a front tooth,” she said.

In an industry where a smile is part of the uniform, Pearson-Muhammad’s teeth were her biggest source of insecurity.

Big Table came through in a big way, providing gas money, car repairs and crucial dental work.

“I had six root canals and restorative dental work,” she said. “I got my smile back.”

‘God was chasing me’

More than that, Pearson-Muhammad reconnected with her faith.

“I went to Bible school after high school,” she said. “But I was a lukewarm Christian. God was chasing me.”

At first, when Compogno offered to pray for her, she refused.

“Then I started asking Annee to pray for me. It opened my heart,” she said.

Her reawakened faith sparked new dreams. In 2023, Pearson-Muhammad launched Compassion Catering, and the business continues to grow.

“Big Table gave me a laptop,” she said. “I would have never asked for that!”

She recently separated from her business and life partner, but she is undeterred from her purpose.

“Galatians 6:2 says, ‘Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ,'” she said. “That’s what Big Table did for me. They stepped out in faith and into my life.”

It isn’t an organization — it’s a movement

“We don’t hide that we’re a Christian organization, but we don’t lead with that,” Finch said. “Organizations don’t change communities, movements do. It’s realizing you’re not alone — that’s the heart of Big Table.”

And that heart is growing. Big Table has locations in San Diego, Nashville and Colorado Springs.

Their first outreach in Seattle proved unsustainable.

“We closed in 2021 because we couldn’t get enough support there,” Finch explained.

Now, they only set up in cities that request their presence and are able to support the mission.

Business and individual donors are vital to day-to-day operations and as the movement grows, planned giving has become even more important.

“We call it the Last Supper Society,” he said.

‘It’s not what I do, but why‘

Finch said over the past 15 years, the organization’s misson hasn’t changed. It’s only become clearer. When asked about his job, he replied, “It’s not what I do, but why.”

This year over 50% of the referrals they received in every city Big Table is in have been for people who are working as much as they can and still are about to be evicted or are already living in their cars or on the street while trying to keep their job.

“The issues will always be bigger than the organization,” Finch said. “In an ideal world, these people would be cared for and Big Table would not exist.”

