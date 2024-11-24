Should we strive to be perfect?

Commentary by Walter Hesford

As I make progress in my recovery from knee replacement surgery, a friend who has gone through recovery before urges me to get a stationary bike and not be content until I can go full circle on the peddles. This, he says, will enable me to reach mobility perfection.

I cite to my friend Ben Franklin’s speckled ax story, told in the portion of his autobiography written around 1784. Here he describes his effort to achieve moral perfection by keeping a chart of how many times he violates the 13 virtues he keeps track of.

Having an especially difficult time with the virtue of order, he likens himself to a man who brought on old ax to a blacksmith, wanting it not only it sharpened but totally cleaned.

“I’ll do it,” says the blacksmith, “if you turn the grindstone.”

After grinding away for a long time, the man asks, “Is the ax clean yet.”

“It still has speckles,” replies the blacksmith. “I think I like a speckled ax best,’ says the man.

The perfect walking stick

Franklin chides himself for using a rationalization to give up on trying to lead an orderly life, but I appreciate having an excuse to keep myself speckled. I’ve never been physically fit or “in shape.” Why start now? I have no interest in having a perfect body.

I find a more compelling argument for striving for perfection in the Conclusion of Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 masterpiece “Walden.”

Drawing on a Hindu legend, Thoreau tells of the Artist of Kouroo who devoted himself to creating the perfect walking stick.

Eons past away as he crafted his work, which, when done, illuminated the cosmos. Many readers see here Thoreau alluding to the creation of “Walden,” which took years to craft but has been a walking stick for many seeking illumination.

Though I greatly admire the Artist of Kouroo and Thoreau, I don’t have anything like their devotion to perfection. Do I have the devotion it takes to be a follower of Jesus, who calls us to be perfect?

How can this be, when Jesus recognizes that we are all sinners? Yet twice in the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus calls us to be perfect.

Jesus’ call to be perfect

The first time is in the midst of his Sermon on the Mount. Jesus says it’s not enough for us to love our neighbors and those who love us — anyone can do this. We must also love our enemies.

“Be perfect, therefore, as your Father is perfect,” he concludes, suggesting that this love for all puts us in the company of God. (5:48 NRSV).

The second times comes when someone asks him, “Teacher, what must I do to have eternal life?”

“If you wish to enter into life, keep the commandments,” advises Jesus.

The fellow says he has kept all the commandments Jesus lists, then asks, “what do I still lack?”

“If you wish to be perfect,” replies Jesus, “go, sell your possessions, and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” (19:16-21 NRSV)

The next verse is a stunner: “When the young man heard this word, he went away grieving, for he had many possessions.” (19:22)

If he hadn’t been possessed by so many possessions, would he have been able to give them up and thus become perfect? And how about me? Am I ready to give everything up to follow Jesus?

My Bible concordance tells me that the Greek word Matthew uses here translated as “perfect” also means “complete” or “ended.”

If we really could love our enemies, if we really could give everything up, we would indeed put an end to ourselves, become the Lord’s completely.

Until that time we are speckled axes.

