fbpx
37.3 F
Spokane
Thursday, December 7, 2023
HomeNewsLocal News$25,000 Reward Offered for Tips Leading to Recovery of Missing Monk
NewsLocal News

$25,000 Reward Offered for Tips Leading to Recovery of Missing Monk

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

Related stories

Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Dec. 7

In this update, you'll learn more about The Spokesman Review Christmas Bureau, a Salvation Army-Fred Meyer toy drive, the Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival and West Central Abbey's fifth birthday.
Israel-Hamas War

Parties canceled. Celebrations toned down. Hanukkah won’t be the same this year.

Hanukkah, a joyous Jewish holiday, which in the United States has often tried to rival Christmas in buoyancy if not glamour, will not be the same this year. With the Israeli military in the midst of a destructive showdown in its war with Hamas, few are in the mood to celebrate the holiday that begins at sundown Thursday.
Local News

WSU to Lead WA State’s First Comprehensive LGBTQ Survey

A team led by Washington State University researcher Traci Gillig has been awarded $500,000 by the Washington State LGBTQ Commission to conduct a survey of the state’s LGBTQ community.
Israel-Hamas War

UN Women, Caving to Pressure, Condemns Hamas

Bowing to weeks of mounting global pressure, UN Women released a statement “unequivocally” condemning “the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel” and calling “for all accounts of gender-based violence to be duly investigated and prosecuted.”
Local News

The Gonzaga Climate Institute Announces Spring 2024 Lecture Series

The Gonzaga Climate Institute will host six talks in their spring 2024 lecture series, staring Jan. 23. Topics include discussing sustainable commodities, landmark climate change litigation, environmental justice and film screenings.

Loading

$25,000 Reward Offered for Tips Leading to Recovery of Missing Monk

Ven. Dadul Namgyal was last scene on Nov. 7 wearing these robes and jacket/Contributed

The family of Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), the Buddhist monk who went missing from Sravasti Abbey on Nov. 7, is offering a cash reward for information leading to his recovery.

The family told the Sravasti community that the reward is a last resort in “keeping our hope in finding him alive or dead.”

They are offering $25,000 and asking anyone with information to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s office at (509) 477-3151.

Namgyal, 64, was last seen near the abbey in Newport, at Country Lane (off Spring
Valley), and was wearing maroon robes and a jacket.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of SpokaneFāVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Ad

spot_img
Previous article
FāVS Religion News Roundup: Dec. 7
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x