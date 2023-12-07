fbpx
35.7 F
Spokane
Thursday, December 7, 2023
HomeNewsLocal NewsFāVS Religion News Roundup: Dec. 7
NewsLocal News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Dec. 7

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

Related stories

Local News

$25,000 Reward Offered for Tips Leading to Recovery of Missing Monk

The family of Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), the Buddhist monk who went missing from Sravasti Abbey on Nov. 7, is offering a cash reward for information leading to his recovery.
Israel-Hamas War

Parties canceled. Celebrations toned down. Hanukkah won’t be the same this year.

Hanukkah, a joyous Jewish holiday, which in the United States has often tried to rival Christmas in buoyancy if not glamour, will not be the same this year. With the Israeli military in the midst of a destructive showdown in its war with Hamas, few are in the mood to celebrate the holiday that begins at sundown Thursday.
Local News

WSU to Lead WA State’s First Comprehensive LGBTQ Survey

A team led by Washington State University researcher Traci Gillig has been awarded $500,000 by the Washington State LGBTQ Commission to conduct a survey of the state’s LGBTQ community.
Israel-Hamas War

UN Women, Caving to Pressure, Condemns Hamas

Bowing to weeks of mounting global pressure, UN Women released a statement “unequivocally” condemning “the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel” and calling “for all accounts of gender-based violence to be duly investigated and prosecuted.”
Local News

The Gonzaga Climate Institute Announces Spring 2024 Lecture Series

The Gonzaga Climate Institute will host six talks in their spring 2024 lecture series, staring Jan. 23. Topics include discussing sustainable commodities, landmark climate change litigation, environmental justice and film screenings.

Loading

In this update, you’ll learn more about The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau, a Salvation Army-Fred Meyer toy drive, the Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival and West Central Abbey’s fifth birthday.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Thank you to everyone who contributed to the FāVS fundraiser this fall! The goal was to raise $8,000 to pay FāVS reporters and although we fell a bit short, we did raise almost $6,000. That money supports local journalism and we’re grateful! FāVS reporters are already busy working on stories.

Christmas Bureau Opens

Today, The Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau opens. Hundreds of volunteers have been organizing donations, putting together toys, installing batteries and sorting books and pajamas. The toy team lead said in the Spokesman  that things are more organized than previous years.

There will be performances including a returning dueling pianist and the Pacific Islanders Association. As of Wednesday, donations stood at $138,964, with a $600,000 goal. It includes quotes from several volunteers conveying optimism about the bureau’s readiness to serve the community this holiday season.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 9, 12 and 14; and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 13 at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St. More details, including how to donate, can be found online.

Salvation Army Toy Drive

On Friday the Salvation Army will hold a toy drive from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at both Fred Meyer stores in Spokane and the one in Spokane Valley.

Shoppers can stop by any one of these three stores, purchase a new gift for a local vulnerable individual (newborn to age 18) and bring it back unwrapped to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree bin.

Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival

bing crosby

In more holiday news, the Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival will take place Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The annual festival has been on a two-year hiatus since COVID. The theater will screen popular Crosby films, including the star’s perennial favorite, “White Christmas.”  The event will also stage live entertainment featuring “Big Bing Theory” (live local a cappella group), and the “Zonky Jazz Band.”

West Central Abbey Turns Five

west central abbey
West Central Abbey/FāVS File Photo

This month West Central Abbey turned five years old and celebrated with cupcakes and a funk band. In a newsletter to the church the Rev. Katy Shedlock said, “If the pandemic taught me anything, it’s that every time we gather it is a miracle by virtue of its singularity: we will never gather in exactly the same way twice.  But I’ve also been in ministry long enough to know that not every Sunday feels like a miracle.” 

FāVS wrote a feature on the church when it changed its name to “abbey” in 2020. 

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of SpokaneFāVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Ad

spot_img
Previous article
Parties canceled. Celebrations toned down. Hanukkah won’t be the same this year.
Next article
$25,000 Reward Offered for Tips Leading to Recovery of Missing Monk

1 COMMENT

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tracy

Test

0
Reply

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x