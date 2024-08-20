fbpx
Israel-Hamas War

Spokane Jewish Voice for Peace to protest Democratic party's silence on arms for Israel

By: FāVS News

Date:

109

Spokane Jewish Voice for Peace sign. / Photo from Spokane JVP Facebook

Spokane Jewish Voice for Peace to protest Democratic party’s silence on arms for Israel

News brief by FāVS Staff

On Wednesday, local members of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) will picket outside the office of the Spokane County Democratic Party at 1106 North Washington St. from 5 to 6 p.m.

This protest aligns with other JVP groups nationwide who have joined in the Uncommitted Movement’s “Not Another Bomb” campaign.

According to a press release from JVP, “Locally, we remind Democrat voters that ‘Ceasefire Now’ and ‘Not Another Bomb’ are both policies within their reach if they strongly demand them of their leaders now.”

Uncommitted Movement coordinated these events in tandem with the National Democratic Convention in Chicago.

JVP would like the Democratic Party to call for an embargo on the unending supply of military hardware the Biden administration provides to Israel.

United States officials have just approved a $20 billion arms deal. The official death toll of the Israel-Hamas war is about 40,000 Palestinians and 1,500 Israelis.

In a press release, the local JVP said the recent bipartisan ovation of Benjamin Netanyahu by the U.S. Congress has emboldened him to internationalize the war.

“As Jews, we are deeply ashamed when we hear Israel claim to act for us in this great crime against humanity,” the press release states. “We strongly denounce it.”

