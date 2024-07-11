fbpx
Thursday, July 11, 2024

Spokane City Council Passes Gun Violence Prevention Ordinance

By: Tracy Simmons

Flickr photo by Bart Everson

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

This week, the Spokane City Council voted 5-2 to approve Ordinance C36534, aimed at preventing gun violence in the city. The new ordinance, which creates a new chapter in the Spokane Municipal Code, addresses firearm discharge, possession and disposal within city limits.

Key provisions include:

  • Prohibiting firearm discharge in certain areas
  • Regulating firearm possession in specific buildings
  • Outlining procedures for disposing of seized firearms

Council Member Paul Dillon emphasized the urgency of addressing gun violence, citing it as a leading cause of death for children and teens in Washington State. Council Member Kitty Klitzke stressed the importance of public safety, particularly in schools and at public events.

The ordinance supplements existing state laws while working within the limitations on local firearm regulation. Exceptions are made for law enforcement, military personnel and other authorized individuals.

Supporters believe this measure will enhance local safety and reduce gun-related incidents in high-risk areas. The ordinance takes effect immediately.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

