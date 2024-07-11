Spokane City Council Passes Gun Violence Prevention Ordinance

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

This week, the Spokane City Council voted 5-2 to approve Ordinance C36534, aimed at preventing gun violence in the city. The new ordinance, which creates a new chapter in the Spokane Municipal Code, addresses firearm discharge, possession and disposal within city limits.

Key provisions include:

Prohibiting firearm discharge in certain areas

Regulating firearm possession in specific buildings

Outlining procedures for disposing of seized firearms

Council Member Paul Dillon emphasized the urgency of addressing gun violence, citing it as a leading cause of death for children and teens in Washington State. Council Member Kitty Klitzke stressed the importance of public safety, particularly in schools and at public events.

The ordinance supplements existing state laws while working within the limitations on local firearm regulation. Exceptions are made for law enforcement, military personnel and other authorized individuals.

Supporters believe this measure will enhance local safety and reduce gun-related incidents in high-risk areas. The ordinance takes effect immediately.