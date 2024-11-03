Palouse Catholics journey 35 miles in growing Marian pilgrimage tradition

News Story By Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

On Oct. 20 Catholics in Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington took take time away from their normal daily Sunday schedules to honor Mother Mary in a holy pilgrimage of sacred reverence.

Participant and co-event coordinator Temitayo Olagunju described the practice of honoring Mary in rosary pilgrimages in his native country of Nigeria.

“For centuries, the months of May and October have been specially devoted to honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) within the Church,” he said. “Since praying the Holy Rosary is one of the most common daily devotions to the BVM, it is therefore fitting to do a little more to honor our mother in these special months.”

Faithful make 35-mile pilgrimage to Marian Grotto

Marian Grotto located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colfax, Wash. / Photo by David Schmidt (Contributed)

Approximately 35 Catholics of all ages came together and trekked across the hillsides of the Palouse in a prayerful procession. The group arranged their vehicles into a caravan starting in Moscow, Idaho, and drove 35 miles to the Marian Grotto located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colfax, Washington, to pray and pay homage to the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus.

“A brief visit to a grotto dedicated to our Blessed Mother, while praying the mysteries of the Rosary, offers a heartfelt way to express our love and devotion,” Olagunju said. “Rather than counting the miles, the pilgrim’s greatest journey is an inward experience of faith and prayer.”

The Catholic rosary is a traditional Scripture-based prayer that centers on the life of Jesus and his mother, Mary. It is a Catholic devotion that honors Mary and contemplates the mysteries of Jesus Christ. It is considered a summary of the Gospel and Christian life, and a way to foster faith, hope, charity and other virtues.

Interfaith pilgrimage grows in second year

Upon arrival at St. Patrick’s, the pilgrims were met by members of the Colfax church community. Altogether, the group offered rosary prayers focused on the Sorrowful and Glorious Mysteries — two of the four sets of mysteries in Jesus’ life — while processing up the gentle hillside slope leading to the beautiful Mary-dedicated grotto and shrine.

Olagunju’s own personal experiences surrounding this religious practice and tradition inspired him to propose the idea of a Marian Pilgrimage to the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church ‘Men of Augustine’ parish group in 2023.

From his suggestion arose the area’s first Marian Pilgrimage last year to the Our Lady of the Palouse Catholic Chapel near Harvard, Idaho. This year the group modified the pilgrimage departure time and enhanced publicity to better accommodate wider community participation from the Latah County Catholic area churches of St. Augustine’s and St. Mary’s of Moscow, St. Mary’s of Genesee and St. Mary’s of Potlatch.

Among the pilgrims that day was Jenny Morrison who serves as the Youth Ministry coordinator at St. Mary’s Church in Moscow.

“We’ve been talking about being pilgrims and disciples of the Lord with our youth and how to embrace that experience in our daily lives,” she said. “I think it’s so important to show our youth you can be pilgrims right in your own community and you don’t have to save it for a big moment or voyage.”

Organizers look to expand annual pilgrimage

Planning is already underway for the third annual Marian Pilgrimage in 2025 with much anticipation and excitement. The hope is future events will continue to grow in numbers and further unite Catholics and welcome non-Catholics as well in seeking a pilgrimage experience of faith locally.

“You do not need to travel far to experience the power of a pilgrimage,” said David Schmidt, event co-coordinator. “Christ is in the Tabernacle and lovingly awaits our visits each day. How wonderful to allow Mary to lead us to him. It was a powerful pause for prayer and peace.”