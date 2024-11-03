fbpx
Sunday, November 3, 2024

Palouse Catholics journey 35 miles in growing Marian pilgrimage tradition
Palouse Catholics journey 35 miles in growing Marian pilgrimage tradition

By: Lisa Ormond

Palouse Catholics took part in the second annual Marian pilgrimage on Oct. 20, arriving at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Colfax, Wash. Here they are praying and paying homage to the Virgin Mary at the Marian Grotto at St. Patrick's. / Photo by David Schmidt (Contributed)

Palouse Catholics journey 35 miles in growing Marian pilgrimage tradition

News Story By Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

On Oct. 20 Catholics in Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington took take time away from their normal daily Sunday schedules to honor Mother Mary in a holy pilgrimage of sacred reverence.

Participant and co-event coordinator Temitayo Olagunju described the practice of honoring Mary in rosary pilgrimages in his native country of Nigeria.

“For centuries, the months of May and October have been specially devoted to honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) within the Church,” he said. “Since praying the Holy Rosary is one of the most common daily devotions to the BVM, it is therefore fitting to do a little more to honor our mother in these special months.”

Faithful make 35-mile pilgrimage to Marian Grotto

marian grotto
Marian Grotto located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colfax, Wash. / Photo by David Schmidt (Contributed)

Approximately 35 Catholics of all ages came together and trekked across the hillsides of the Palouse in a prayerful procession. The group arranged their vehicles into a caravan starting in Moscow, Idaho, and drove 35 miles to the Marian Grotto located at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Colfax, Washington, to pray and pay homage to the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus.

“A brief visit to a grotto dedicated to our Blessed Mother, while praying the mysteries of the Rosary, offers a heartfelt way to express our love and devotion,” Olagunju said. “Rather than counting the miles, the pilgrim’s greatest journey is an inward experience of faith and prayer.”  

The Catholic rosary is a traditional Scripture-based prayer that centers on the life of Jesus and his mother, Mary. It is a Catholic devotion that honors Mary and contemplates the mysteries of Jesus Christ. It is considered a summary of the Gospel and Christian life, and a way to foster faith, hope, charity and other virtues.

Interfaith pilgrimage grows in second year

Upon arrival at St. Patrick’s, the pilgrims were met by members of the Colfax church community. Altogether, the group offered rosary prayers focused on the Sorrowful and Glorious Mysteries — two of the four sets of mysteries in Jesus’ life — while processing up the gentle hillside slope leading to the beautiful Mary-dedicated grotto and shrine. 

Olagunju’s own personal experiences surrounding this religious practice and tradition inspired him to propose the idea of a Marian Pilgrimage to the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church ‘Men of Augustine’ parish group in 2023.

From his suggestion arose the area’s first Marian Pilgrimage last year to the Our Lady of the Palouse Catholic Chapel near Harvard, Idaho. This year the group modified the pilgrimage departure time and enhanced publicity to better accommodate wider community participation from the Latah County Catholic area churches of St. Augustine’s and St. Mary’s of Moscow, St. Mary’s of Genesee and St. Mary’s of Potlatch. 

Among the pilgrims that day was Jenny Morrison who serves as the Youth Ministry coordinator at St. Mary’s Church in Moscow.

“We’ve been talking about being pilgrims and disciples of the Lord with our youth and how to embrace that experience in our daily lives,” she said. “I think it’s so important to show our youth you can be pilgrims right in your own community and you don’t have to save it for a big moment or voyage.”

Organizers look to expand annual pilgrimage

Planning is already underway for the third annual Marian Pilgrimage in 2025 with much anticipation and excitement. The hope is future events will continue to grow in numbers and further unite Catholics and welcome non-Catholics as well in seeking a pilgrimage experience of faith locally.

“You do not need to travel far to experience the power of a pilgrimage,” said David Schmidt, event co-coordinator. “Christ is in the Tabernacle and lovingly awaits our visits each day. How wonderful to allow Mary to lead us to him. It was a powerful pause for prayer and peace.”

Lisa Ormond
Lisa Ormond
Lisa has a journalism degree from California State University, Northridge. She looks back on her career to date fondly having worked in various California broadcast news organizations, insurance public affairs and at both Washington State University and the University of Idaho. Lisa has an insatiable curiosity, love for learning and a passion for helping and giving to others. Born and raised in urban California, Lisa has joyfully lived on the Palouse for nearly 14 years. She cherishes the people, the lifestyle, the vibe and the beauty it offers. When not caring for her family and their crazy chickens, she volunteers, writes poetry, creates wood and rock art pieces and putters about her peaceful farm, which fascinates and inspires her daily. Spiritual growth is a priority in her life and a pathway for living peacefully with herself, others and her Lord.

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
15 hours ago

Thank you, Lisa, for this informative column on this meaningful pilgrimage honoring Mary. How fittint that it appears on FaVS on All Saints Sunday, Mary being a revered saint even amongs us renegade Lutherans!

