fbpx
53.1 F
Spokane
Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeNewsLocal NewsJourney through art and faith with 'Icons in Transformation' exhibit at St....
NewsLocal News

Journey through art and faith with ‘Icons in Transformation’ exhibit at St. James in Pullman

By: FāVS News

Date:

49

Related stories

Commentary

In a world of misinformation: Tools for the ethical truth-seeker

The importance of fact checking in the age of misinformation. Don't let fake news or half-truths deceive you. Verify before sharing.
Local News

Ahead of Sept. 18 gubernatorial debate, state and local candidates share faith and values

As Spokane prepares for the gubernatorial debate between Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert on Sept. 18, 16 other statewide and local candidates have shared their personal faith and values that motivate their campaigns, despite the top candidates not participating in this inquiry.
Commentary

Christmas in September: Trump gave us ‘source methods’ gifts debating Harris

Find out why fact-checking matters in the Trump and Harris debate. Read James Downard's analysis on the role of media in the vetting process.
Local News

What dominionism and the New Apostolic Reformation are and what they have to do with Spokane

Uncover the truth about Christian dominionism in our area in this captivating news story by Aaron Hedge. Dive deep into the story behind the story and the news behind the news.
Commentary

From Potlatch to Kumamoto: How a small-town lad found his spiritual path with ELCA in Japan

Discover the fascinating spiritual journey of Steffen Riley, from a small Idaho town to working with the ELCA in tropical Japan.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Photo taken by Episcopal Diocese of Spokane Bishop Gretchen Rehberg on her recent visit to the Icons in Transformation exhibit at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman, Washington. / Contributed

Journey through art and faith with ‘Icons in Transformation’ exhibit at St. James in Pullman

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Icons in Transformation, an exhibit by contemporary artist Ludmila Pawlowska, is on display at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman, now through Nov. 6.

icons in transformation
“Eyecon” by Ludmila Pawlowska / Photo contributed by Icons in Transformation exhibit

This free exhibit presents the mystery and spiritual power of the icon. Besides Pawlowska’s artwork, the 100-plus piece exhibit includes traditional icons on loan from the Vasilevsky Monastery in Suzdal, Russia.

“[I] went down to St. James in Pullman for their Icons in Transformation exhibit, and I will be going back! It is stunning!” said Gretchen Rehberg, bishop of the Diocese of Spokane, on her Facebook page. 

About the artist

Now living in Sweden, artist Pawlowska spent her childhood in Kazakhstan and studied at Moscow’s Kalinin Art Academy.

icons in transformation
“Door to Paradise” by Ludmila Pawlowska / Photo contributed by Icons in Transformation exhibit

“Icons became inspirational to me as an expression of unconditional love and a new way of seeing the divine,” she said in a press release. “My art is my way to capture the divine light, allowing people to experience a contemporary approach to spiritual art.”

St. James, 1410 NE Stadium Way, will host five special events in conjunction with the exhibit:

  • Sept. 27: Talk by icon writer and teacher Father Damian Higgins, 7-8 p.m.
  • Oct. 5: Art Inspired Writing, a workshop by Jeff Jones, 10 a.m.-noon.
  • Oct. 6: Ukrainian stories and songs by folk group Gefilte Trout, Julie Wieck and Friends, 4-6 p.m.
  • Oct. 13, Palouse Choral Society concert, 2-3:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 27, Iconography: A Glimpse into Heaven, talk by Mary Flerchinger, 2-4 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. The exhibit is also open for viewing from 1-4 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and 4-7 p.m. Fridays.

“I am honored to bring this international exhibition to Pullman,” said the Rev. Linda Young, rector at St. James in a press release. “Icon writing (painting) is enjoying a resurgence, and I think those who attend — whatever their spiritual background — will find art that touches the heart, mind and soul.”

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
In a world of misinformation: Tools for the ethical truth-seeker
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x