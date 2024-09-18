Journey through art and faith with ‘Icons in Transformation’ exhibit at St. James in Pullman

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Icons in Transformation, an exhibit by contemporary artist Ludmila Pawlowska, is on display at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman, now through Nov. 6.

“Eyecon” by Ludmila Pawlowska / Photo contributed by Icons in Transformation exhibit

This free exhibit presents the mystery and spiritual power of the icon. Besides Pawlowska’s artwork, the 100-plus piece exhibit includes traditional icons on loan from the Vasilevsky Monastery in Suzdal, Russia.

“[I] went down to St. James in Pullman for their Icons in Transformation exhibit, and I will be going back! It is stunning!” said Gretchen Rehberg, bishop of the Diocese of Spokane, on her Facebook page.

About the artist

Now living in Sweden, artist Pawlowska spent her childhood in Kazakhstan and studied at Moscow’s Kalinin Art Academy.

“Door to Paradise” by Ludmila Pawlowska / Photo contributed by Icons in Transformation exhibit



“Icons became inspirational to me as an expression of unconditional love and a new way of seeing the divine,” she said in a press release. “My art is my way to capture the divine light, allowing people to experience a contemporary approach to spiritual art.”

St. James, 1410 NE Stadium Way, will host five special events in conjunction with the exhibit:

Sept. 27 : Talk by icon writer and teacher Father Damian Higgins, 7-8 p.m.

: Talk by icon writer and teacher Father Damian Higgins, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 5 : Art Inspired Writing, a workshop by Jeff Jones, 10 a.m.-noon.

: Art Inspired Writing, a workshop by Jeff Jones, 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 6 : Ukrainian stories and songs by folk group Gefilte Trout, Julie Wieck and Friends, 4-6 p.m.

: Ukrainian stories and songs by folk group Gefilte Trout, Julie Wieck and Friends, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 13 , Palouse Choral Society concert, 2-3:30 p.m.

, Palouse Choral Society concert, 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Iconography: A Glimpse into Heaven, talk by Mary Flerchinger, 2-4 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. The exhibit is also open for viewing from 1-4 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and 4-7 p.m. Fridays.

“I am honored to bring this international exhibition to Pullman,” said the Rev. Linda Young, rector at St. James in a press release. “Icon writing (painting) is enjoying a resurgence, and I think those who attend — whatever their spiritual background — will find art that touches the heart, mind and soul.”