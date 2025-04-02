Sravasti Nuns Launch Buddhist Talks on Compassion April 15

Sravasti nuns to launch series of Buddhist talks on compassion April 15

News Brief by FāVS News

Buddhist nuns from Sravasti Abbey will roll out a series of talks on “Cultivating Compassion in Everyday Life” in the Newport Conference Room of the PUD’s Newport Administration Building at 130 N. Washington Ave. The conversations start on April 15 and continue through May 27 every Tuesday 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The presenters, Venerables Tenzin Tsepal, Thubten Lamsel and Thubten Rinchen, have lived and trained with the Abbey’s founder — renowned Buddhist teacher and author, Venerable Thubten Chodron — for many years.

The talks will provide practical tools — including meditation — to grow and expand compassion in everyday life. The focus will be on good human values and cultivating joy and resilience in challenging times.

Each session will include a short, guided meditation to settle the mind, followed by a talk, and some time for Q&A and group discussion. Discussions will be based on the book “An Open-Hearted Life,” co-written by Venerable Thubten Chodron and Eastern Washington University Professor and clinical psychologist Russell Kolts.

There is no charge, and offerings are welcomed. No advance registration is required.

The class is open to all, and no meditation background is needed. For more information, visit Sravasti Abbey’s website.

Sharing the Dharma Day

Photo of Venerable Thubten Chodron and her book “Working with Anger” / Photo courtesy of Sravasti Abbey

On April 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Abbey, 692 Country Lane, will be hosting their monthlty Sharing the Dharma Day. These gatherings offer opportunities for curious seekers to explore Buddhist ideas on managing difficult emotions and growing love and compassion.

The day consists of a guided meditation, a teaching on the topic of the day, vegetarian potluck and a facilitated discussion drawn from the book “Working with Anger.”

People from all faiths and backgrounds are welcome.