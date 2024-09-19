fbpx
51.8 F
Spokane
Thursday, September 19, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryFaith and Films: The Frustrating afterlife of “Beetlejuice”
Commentary

Faith and Films: The Frustrating afterlife of “Beetlejuice”

By: Matthew Kincanon

Date:

2

Related stories

Local News

Journey through art and faith with ‘Icons in Transformation’ exhibit at St. James in Pullman

Explore the captivating exhibit 'Icons in Transformation' by Ludmila Pawlowska. Discover the spiritual power and beauty of contemporary and traditional icons.
Commentary

In a world of misinformation: Tools for the ethical truth-seeker

The importance of fact checking in the age of misinformation. Don't let fake news or half-truths deceive you. Verify before sharing.
Local News

Ahead of Sept. 18 gubernatorial debate, state and local candidates share faith and values

As Spokane prepares for the gubernatorial debate between Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert on Sept. 18, 16 other statewide and local candidates have shared their personal faith and values that motivate their campaigns, despite the top candidates not participating in this inquiry.
Commentary

Christmas in September: Trump gave us ‘source methods’ gifts debating Harris

Find out why fact-checking matters in the Trump and Harris debate. Read James Downard's analysis on the role of media in the vetting process.
Local News

What dominionism and the New Apostolic Reformation are and what they have to do with Spokane

Uncover the truth about Christian dominionism in our area in this captivating news story by Aaron Hedge. Dive deep into the story behind the story and the news behind the news.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Picture from the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" movie poster / Contributed

Faith and Films: The frustrating afterlife of “Beetlejuice”

Commentary by  Matthew Kincanon | FāVS News

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” came out recently, so I decided to do my latest Faith and Films column on both of these movies, which have a very unique take on the afterlife. I’ve seen the first movie more times than I can count. While most movies about the afterlife offer clear direction or make it easy to understand, Tim Burton gives us an afterlife that’s confusing and frustrating to the dead.

“Beetlejuice” is a very different kind of movie. It tells the story from the perspective of ghosts who feel they’re being haunted by the living. As the Maitlands try to get the family out they have to navigate the afterlife. Tim Burton’s depiction of the afterlife is interesting because the Maitlands first don’t know that they died, and the only thing they have to guide them through is “The Handbook for the Recently Deceased.”

They aren’t sure if they’re halfway to heaven or hell, and the handbook doesn’t reference either. A lot of movies often depict the dead knowing they’ve entered the afterlife or get an idea of what it’s like to be dead. In this afterlife, you’re given a handbook and health vouchers and are expected to figure out everything on your own.

The handbook is one of the notable aspects of the afterlife because it represents a Bible. It has everything the dead need to know about the afterlife, but like some parts of the Bible, it reads like stereo instructions: very technical and not always easy to understand. The one book of the Bible that reminds me most of the handbook is Exodus, particularly the parts that provide instructions on how to build a Tabernacle.

Visiting purgatory as a waiting room

One part of the afterlife the Maitlands do visit is purgatory, which is depicted as a social service or clinical waiting room where the employees consist of those who committed suicide. This is referenced by Otho in the dinner scene where he said those who commit suicide become civil servants. This falls in line with the Catholic belief that suicide is a sin because it violates the commandment “Thou shall not kill.”

Another notable characteristic of the waiting room is how the other dead people are depicted. One is an individual who is cut in half. Another is a hunter with a shrunken head, and one individual is a smoker whose body is completely charred. It’s all very personal. Alexandria Furlow in her article about the movie in Bible and Pop Culture had an interesting take on this. In reference to Isaiah 40:31, she describes how people die does not decide how they will look in the afterlife, but rather how they lived, loved and treated others.

“We do not carry physical wounds into the afterlife,” she writes in her article.

Nods to the story of Adam and Eve

The character Beetlejuice has some religious characteristics too and his interactions with Adam and Barbara feel similar to Adam and Eve and the serpent. Throughout the movie Beetlejuice is always seen trying to tempt the couple into hiring him to get rid of the Deetz family. Also, there’s a scene where he appears as a snake as opposed to any other scary creature.

Beetlejuice is also manipulative and predatory as he tries to take advantage of the Maitlands and force Lydia Deetz to marry him near the end of the movie. He shares a lot of characteristics with Satan, and he’s always prowling around, waiting for the perfect targets to cross his path. In this case, he goes through the obituaries, which he calls the business section, and looks for recently deceased people he can take advantage of. 

More religious themes in sequel

The sequel shows that Tim Burton continues to present religious themes, such as when Beetlejuice does the sign of the cross and immediately catches on fire. Also, the movie expands the afterlife and shows how there are places beyond the waiting room and hallways we were shown in the first movie. This includes a train that goes to the Great Beyond, the Pearly Gates, Elysium Fields and the Fires of Damnation. 

We can figure out what those places are. The addition of the train is further evidence that the characters are in purgatory, particularly the Roman Catholic belief that purgatory is a waiting room for heaven. Except, in this case, it’s a waiting room and train station to go to either heaven or hell.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice movies show us how even in the afterlife you have to make appointments, fill out paperwork and have all the proper documentation. And, just like navigating a social service program, it’s very confusing and you don’t get clear answers to everything.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Matthew Kincanon
Matthew Kincanon
Matthew Kincanon is a communications coordinator with a journalism and political science degree from Gonzaga University. His journalism experience includes the Gonzaga Bulletin, The Spokesman-Review, Art Chowder, Trending Northwest, Religion Unplugged and FāVS News. He loves being a freelancer for FāVS because, having been born and raised in Spokane, he wants to learn more about the various religious communities and cultures in his hometown, especially Indigenous communities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Journey through art and faith with ‘Icons in Transformation’ exhibit at St. James in Pullman
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x