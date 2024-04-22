fbpx
NewsLocal News

Gonzaga University President Thayne M. McCulloh Announces Retirement

By: FāVS News

Date:

97

Gonzaga President Thayne M. McCulloh / Contributed

Gonzaga University President Thayne M. McCulloh Announces Retirement

News Brief by by FāVS Staff

On Monday Thayne M. McCulloh, president of Gonzaga University, announced he would be retiring from his position in July 2025. Having served the university since 1990 and led as president for the past 15 years, McCulloh cited a period of reflection and consultation as the basis for his decision.

“After 30-plus years at this wonderful institution, the time is coming to step aside and allow others to have the great privilege and responsibility of serving Gonzaga into its future,” McCulloh said in today’s announcement. 

McCulloh is the university’s first lay leader, and its second-longest serving president. He follows a succession of 25 Jesuit presidents.

Under his leadership, Gonzaga has consistently ranked among the nation’s top comprehensive universities, boasting nationally-recognized programs and distinguished alumni.

During his tenure, McCulloh has strengthened Gonzaga’s financial standing, expanded its physical infrastructure and fostered partnerships with local and international communities, according to an April 22 press release.

Noteworthy achievements include the development of key facilities like the John J. Hemmingson Center and the Bollier Family Center for Integrated Science & Engineering.

“He has been a tireless champion of Gonzaga, and his commitment to advancing the Catholic and Jesuit mission, effective collaboration, academic excellence, student success, shared governance, fundraising, and fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for faculty, staff, and students has been foundational and instrumental to our success,” said Christy Larsen (BA ’88), chair of the Gonzaga University Board of Trustees.  

As McCulloh prepares to pass the torch, the university’s Board of Trustees is gearing up for a presidential search. Russell Reynolds Associates will support the process.

McCulloh will remain actively involved in planning the transition and overseeing ongoing initiatives during his final year.

