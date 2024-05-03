FāVS Religion News Roundup: May 3

Shine 104.9 will host a worship service before Bloomsday begins while pro-Palestinian protesters plan to Stand with Palestine at two locations during the run; in addition, a new Christian-owned coffee shop opens downtown, pastor Gene Jacobs’ funeral service is scheduled and more is found this week’s FāVS News Roundup.

News Story by FāVS News Staff

Shine 104.9 Bloomsday Worship Service

Christian radio station Shine 104.9 will host a Bloomsday Worship Service on Sunday from 8-8:45 a.m. Believers are invited to join them at the floating stage behind the INB Performing Arts Center. This is for runners unable to make it to church but who still would like to “make a joyful noise and be encouraged by the Word,” according to the event’s description.

They will also cheer on runners at the three-mile mark with music later in the race.

Stand with Palestine this Bloomsday

Several pro-Palestinian coalitions are uniting to Stand with Palestine this Bloomsday at 9 a.m. and inviting others to join them. Through sign-waving, music and chanting, they plan to send a strong message to the 50,000+ Bloomsday participants that they demand “a ceasefire and liberation for the Palestinian people from Israeli occupation, apartheid and Zionist colonization.” The organizations involved include Veterans for Peace, Party for Socialism & Liberation – Eastern WA, INW Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine and others.

People are invited to two locations to make their voices heard: High Bridge Park (at W. Riverside Ave. and A. St.) and A.M. Cannon Park (at N. Pettet Dr. and W. Mission Ave.)

New Christian-Owned Coffee Shop Opens

Redeemed Coffee Co., a Christian-owned business started by Jordan and Julia Sampson, has opened a new location in downtown Spokane in addition to their existing cafe inside the Fairchild Air Force Base hospital.

The company, which began as a mobile coffee cart, now has a permanent spot at 1618 W. Second Ave. The new location caters to mothers with young children, providing a safe play area with toys, according to The Spokesman-Review. The coffee shop’s Christian values are evident through Bible verses on the walls, Christian music and drink names inspired by faith. The menu features coffee from local roaster Four Seasons Coffee, along with popular items like the Always & Forever latte and monthly specials.

America’s First African American Priest Celebrated

The Catholic Diocese of Spokane will host “Tolton: From Slave to Priest,” a live drama performance on the life of Venerable Father Augustus Tolton, America’s first African American priest. The live multi-media production will take place on May 7 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave.

Suitable for ages 10 and up, performance time is approximately 75 minutes. Admission is by free-will offering. More information about the play can be found on this Saint Luke Productions’ website.

Pastor Gene Jacobs Funeral Announced

A funeral service has been scheduled for Pinehurst Pastor Gene Jacobs, who was found dead on April 23. The memorial will be held at Kellogg High School on May 11 at 10 a.m. Jacobs pastored Real Life Ministries Silver Valley for the last 17 years. He was initially reported missing before his body was found by Pinehurst Police Department.

Jacobs’ obituary, which announced his funeral service, highlighted his dedication to family and his ministry.

“Gene committed his life to serving God and others, always willing to help in any way he could,” the obituary said. A reception following the service will be held at Real Life Ministries following the celebration of Jacobs’ life. Guests can read his obituary and sign his online guest book here.