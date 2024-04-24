Missing Idaho Pastor Confirmed Dead

FāVS News Brief

Pinehurst Idaho pastor, Gene Jacobs, of Real Life Ministries, has been confirmed dead.

He was reported missing Tuesday morning when he didn’t show up for a meeting at the church, according to members of Real Life. Ring Doorbell footage showed him last heading up a hill he normally hiked.

Pinehurst Police Chief John Richter confirmed that Jacobs’ body was found dead in a mountainous area south of Pinehurst. About 40 people assisted on a search for him. Further details have not been released.

Jacobs had served as lead pastor of Silver Valley church since it was planted in 2007. He and his wife had two grown children.

Tuesday night the church posted to its Facebook page, “Bless those who mourn, eternal God, with the comfort of your love that they may face each new day with hope and the certainty that nothing can destroy the good that has been given. Amen”