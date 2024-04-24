fbpx
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Missing Idaho Pastor Confirmed Dead

By: Tracy Simmons

Pastor Gene Jacobs/Real Life Ministries

Missing Idaho Pastor Confirmed Dead

FāVS News Brief

Pinehurst Idaho pastor, Gene Jacobs, of Real Life Ministries, has been confirmed dead.

He was reported missing Tuesday morning when he didn’t show up for a meeting at the church, according to members of Real Life. Ring Doorbell footage showed him last heading up a hill he normally hiked.

Pinehurst Police Chief John Richter confirmed that Jacobs’ body was found dead in a mountainous area south of Pinehurst. About 40 people assisted on a search for him. Further details have not been released.

Jacobs had served as lead pastor of Silver Valley church since it was planted in 2007. He and his wife had two grown children.

Tuesday night the church posted to its Facebook page, “Bless those who mourn, eternal God, with the comfort of your love that they may face each new day with hope and the certainty that nothing can destroy the good that has been given. Amen”

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Tom Stebbins
Tom Stebbins
6 hours ago

Pastor Gene was a beautiful soul who loved people and his church. I’ve been privileged to know him and interact with him the past 15 months. I knew there were demons in his life but not to this depth. RIP Gene and love for our small church community🙏🥲🥲

Tracy Simmons
Author
Tracy Simmons
5 hours ago
Reply to  Tom Stebbins

So sorry for your loss Tom

