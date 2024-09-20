FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 20

News Story by FāVS Staff

Census about religious diversity in U.S. and WA

The latest census of religious diversity in the U.S. reveals a significant shift in religious affiliation among Americans. The number of religiously unaffiliated individuals has grown from 21% to 27% over the past decade, with the largest increases seen among older Millennials and younger Gen Xers aged 30 to 49. This trend is particularly pronounced in the western United States, where states like Washington are leading the change, according to Axios. In fact, San Juan County has the highest concentration of religiously unaffiliated residents at 62% among counties with more than 10,000 people. Meanwhile, the percentage of white Christians in America has declined from 57% to 41% since 2006, although they remain influential in shaping public policy.

This shift in religious demographics could have significant political implications. The Republican Party’s membership is overwhelmingly white and Christian, contrasting sharply with the changing face of America. Only 12% of Republicans identify as religiously unaffiliated, compared to 33% of Democrats. Experts suggest this disparity could lead to increased political conflict, particularly on issues where conservative Christian values clash with the views of the growing religiously unaffiliated population.

Spokane will not relocate Compassionate Addiction Treatment as planned

The City of Spokane has abandoned its plan to relocate the Compassionate Addiction Treatment (CAT) facility after facing significant community backlash, reports online news publication The Center Square. Originally, the city aimed to purchase a property for CAT using $1.8 million in federal pandemic relief funds, but Mayor Lisa Brown announced the funds would instead support new scattered site shelters.

This decision follows an emergency meeting called by residents opposing the relocation, which would have made CAT the seventh provider in their neighborhood. Concerns about safety and well-being for local families were emphasized by the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood Coalition.

Additionally, there are ethical questions surrounding the potential use of remaining funds to prevent the closure of Volunteers of America’s Hope House, which had previously withdrawn a funding request. Brown urged critics to propose constructive solutions moving forward.

Reward for help in arresting political signs vandals in Idaho

The Idaho Republican Party is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for vandalizing campaign signs opposing the “Open Primaries” initiative. More than a dozen signs in the Meridian and Eagle areas were reportedly damaged, with one sign defaced by a painted swastika, according to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. The incident, which occurred over the weekend near Idaho Highway 44, is currently under investigation by Eagle police.

GOP Chairperson Dorothy Moon expressed dismay at the vandalism, emphasizing that the signs were placed by concerned citizens. The defacement, particularly the use of Nazi symbolism, has sparked outrage within the community. While the Republican Party condemns the act, Idahoans for Open Primaries, the group behind the initiative, has also strongly denounced the vandalism. The incident added tension to the ongoing debate surrounding Proposition 1. The proportion proposes significant changes to Idaho’s primary election system and will appear on ballots this November.

David Olson, a retired Navy diver and local school board member, is running for Washington’s Superintendent of Public Instruction. He is relatively unknown outside of Gig Harbor and the Key Peninsula, where he’s served on the local school board for nearly 11 years. Olson will run against incumbent Chris Reykdal.

Olson’s time in office as a local school board member has raised concerns, particularly regarding his ties to Moms for Liberty, a far-right group opposing inclusive education, reports the Stranger in a recent article. Critics allege Olson dismisses issues of racism and homophobia in schools, with numerous complaints from students and parents about bullying incidents. Olson has opposed critical race theory and DEI training, promoting a conservative agenda that worries many about the potential harm to marginalized students, according to the Stranger. His conservative views may limit his appeal in a state that leans Democratic, leading analysts to question whether he can garner enough support to win against Reykdal.

Hindu Temple provides space to honor ancestors in religious rituals

Sundays, Sept. 22 and 29, the Spokane Hindu Temple & Cultural Center invites the community to join them for Kirtan in honor of ancestors. This ritual is part of the Pitru Paksha 16-day period when Hindus believe their ancestors visit the Earth. During this time, Hindus perform these rituals to keep their ancestors at peace and to ask for their blessings.

They will meet at the Care Shop, 1337 S. Grand Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon, where they host their Temple worship. More information found on their Facebook page.

Abortion debated at Hutton Elementary

A debate about the role of abortion health will take place on Sept. 24 in Hutton Elemantary’s multipurpose room, 908 E. 24th Ave.

“Because I Must Speak Free,” the event’s title, will present two sides of the debate: the anti-abortion position from Glendie Loranger, executive director of Life Services Spokane, and Samuel Schneider, a local family physician for the pro-choice perspective.

The Inland Northwest Association for the Pursuit of Knowledge will host the event, which is free and open to the public. Early arrival encouraged as seating limited.