fbpx
70.8 F
Spokane
Friday, September 13, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeNewsLocal NewsFāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 13
NewsLocal News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 13

By: FāVS News

Date:

52

Related stories

Local News

Homecoming of the heart: Rev. Patrick Hamm’s 1st Anniversary at the church of his roots

The Rev. Patrick Hamm to celebrate his first pastoral anniversary at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Learn about his deep roots and connection to the church.
National News

Guide to the US Presidential candidates: What they say about faith

Discover insights into the 2022 US presidential election. Find out about the nominees, the significance of moral values, and the role of religion in politics.
Commentary

From dream home to reality check: Navigating the edge of homelessness at 62

Addressing the issue of homelessness in America and our struggle to find viable solutions. A personal perspective on the importance of having a home.
Local News

Spokane Couple’s 15-Year Journey: From Volunteers to Community Builders in Ghana

Dan and Lori Houk have spent 15 years transforming a remote Ghanaian town through their nonprofit, building businesses, launching a school, and creating opportunities for local children and families.
Commentary

There Are More Than Two Sides

Challenge traditional thinking and embrace a broader perspective with Walter Hesford's commentary on expanding beyond binaries.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

News story by FāVS Staff

SNAP’s Annual Pajama Party Returns

SNAP is hosting its 2nd Annual Pajama Party on Saturday in partnership with Brick West Brewing Co., 1318 W. 1st Ave. The event aims to collect essential winter items, such as pajamas, hats, gloves and socks, to support vulnerable community members as the colder months approach. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas for a chance to win small prizes.

This free, family-friendly event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature activities including face painting, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt and live music. Raffle proceeds benefit SNAP’s programs. For more details, visit www.snapwa.org/pjparty.

Sravasti Abbey Hosts Compassion-Focused Open House

Sravasti Abbey, a Buddhist monastery near Newport, invites the public to its Sharing the Dharma Day on Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event offers an opportunity to explore Buddhist teachings on living with compassion, featuring a talk by founder and Abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron on “Bringing Compassion into Every Moment.” 

Attendees can enjoy a guided meditation, a vegetarian potluck lunch and a group discussion based on the book “An Open-hearted Life by Chodron and psychologist Russell Kolts.

The program is free, with donations and vegetarian food offerings welcomed. 

Food Bank Demands Surge

As food costs continue to rise, The Salvation Army’s Food Bank in Spokane is seeing a significant increase in the number of families seeking assistance. Between July 2023 and July 2024, the number of households requesting food boxes rose by 777, while individuals seeking help surged by 2,839. Homeless individuals also saw increased support, with ‘Grab & Go’ bag distributions growing from 429 to 511, according to a press release.

To meet this growing demand, The Salvation Army is calling for donations of shelf-stable food, which can be dropped off at their Family Resource Center, 222 E. Indiana Ave, or financial gifts sent directly to their office.

YWCA Spotlights Domestic Violence

October is recognized as Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM), and YWCA Spokane is encouraging the community to take action to raise awareness and support survivors. Throughout October, individuals and businesses in Spokane are invited to participate in events, wear purple and utilize free resources to help end domestic violence.

Key events include a virtual conversation on reporting domestic violence on Oct. 23 and the display of a powerful art piece, Unquenchable Hope, by Cori Schuman at YWCA Spokane. The organization is also offering free training sessions on domestic violence and accepting donations to support their services.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Guide to the US Presidential candidates: What they say about faith
Next article
Homecoming of the heart: Rev. Patrick Hamm’s 1st Anniversary at the church of his roots
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x