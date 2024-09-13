FāVS Religion News Roundup: Sept. 13

News story by FāVS Staff

SNAP’s Annual Pajama Party Returns

SNAP is hosting its 2nd Annual Pajama Party on Saturday in partnership with Brick West Brewing Co., 1318 W. 1st Ave. The event aims to collect essential winter items, such as pajamas, hats, gloves and socks, to support vulnerable community members as the colder months approach. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas for a chance to win small prizes.

This free, family-friendly event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature activities including face painting, a petting zoo, a scavenger hunt and live music. Raffle proceeds benefit SNAP’s programs. For more details, visit www.snapwa.org/pjparty.

Sravasti Abbey Hosts Compassion-Focused Open House

Sravasti Abbey, a Buddhist monastery near Newport, invites the public to its Sharing the Dharma Day on Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event offers an opportunity to explore Buddhist teachings on living with compassion, featuring a talk by founder and Abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron on “Bringing Compassion into Every Moment.”

Attendees can enjoy a guided meditation, a vegetarian potluck lunch and a group discussion based on the book “An Open-hearted Life” by Chodron and psychologist Russell Kolts.

The program is free, with donations and vegetarian food offerings welcomed.

Food Bank Demands Surge

As food costs continue to rise, The Salvation Army’s Food Bank in Spokane is seeing a significant increase in the number of families seeking assistance. Between July 2023 and July 2024, the number of households requesting food boxes rose by 777, while individuals seeking help surged by 2,839. Homeless individuals also saw increased support, with ‘Grab & Go’ bag distributions growing from 429 to 511, according to a press release.

To meet this growing demand, The Salvation Army is calling for donations of shelf-stable food, which can be dropped off at their Family Resource Center, 222 E. Indiana Ave, or financial gifts sent directly to their office.

YWCA Spotlights Domestic Violence

October is recognized as Domestic Violence Action Month (DVAM), and YWCA Spokane is encouraging the community to take action to raise awareness and support survivors. Throughout October, individuals and businesses in Spokane are invited to participate in events, wear purple and utilize free resources to help end domestic violence.

Key events include a virtual conversation on reporting domestic violence on Oct. 23 and the display of a powerful art piece, Unquenchable Hope, by Cori Schuman at YWCA Spokane. The organization is also offering free training sessions on domestic violence and accepting donations to support their services.