FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 11

News Story by FāVS Staff

Eva Lassman Award winners announced

Gonzaga University has announced the recipients of the 2024 Eva Lassman “Take Action Against Hate” Awards: the hate-crimes tracker Hindutva Watch and social worker Landon Turlock. These awards honor individuals and organizations making significant efforts to combat hate, inspired by Eva Lassman, a Holocaust survivor and anti-hate advocate.

Hindutva Watch, founded by journalist Raqib Hameed Naik in 2021, documents hate crimes against religious minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Christians. The organization has compiled over 4,000 cases, despite facing political repression and recent challenges, including a blocked website.

Landon Turlock (they/them), a community leader in Edmonton, has focused on combating hate through educational initiatives and partnerships with local organizations and law enforcement. Their work includes developing resources for responding to hate crimes and training future social workers. Both recipients will be honored at a Human Rights Awards Banquet on Nov. 21 in Spokane.

Episcopal Diocese Convention to start

The 60th Annual Diocesan Convention of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane will take place from Oct. 18-20, 2024, at St. John’s Cathedral. The theme, “Speak, Lord, We Are Listening,” will focus on listening for God’s presence and understanding those from different cultural backgrounds. Delegates will engage with speaker Arienne Davison, who will guide them through the Intercultural Development Continuum to enhance cultural competency. Additional workshops, including “Depolarizing Ourselves” and a screening of “The Philadelphia Eleven,” will enrich the experience. Participants are encouraged to invite their congregations to these unique offerings. More information and registration available on the event website.

Vote Run Lead Action has launched its “2024 Women to Watch” voter guide to spotlight women and gender-expansive candidates running for state legislatures, emphasizing their critical role in shaping issues like women’s rights, healthcare and education. The guide highlights candidates in nine key states, including Washington. Erin Vilardi, CEO of Vote Run Lead Action, stresses the importance of achieving at least 51% representation to drive real community change.

In our region the following are in the Washington list of candidates:

Natasha Hill (Open Seat) / State Representative / House District 3, Position 1

Michaela Kelso (Challenger) / State Representative / House District 6, Position 2

Pam Kohlmeier (Challenger) / State Representative / House District 9, Position 2

Way to Justice featured in Journal of Business

After the Center for Justice closed in 2020, Camerina Zorrozua and Virla Spencer founded The Way to Justice, a nonprofit law firm aimed at preserving vital legal services in Spokane. They revived programs for driver’s relicensing and post-conviction relief, focusing on youth empowerment and racial justice. The firm handles cases statewide, funded by grants and donations. They have achieved significant results, including vacating 355 convictions and reinstating 85 driver’s licenses since June 2023, the Journal of Business reports. The Way to Justice also engages the community through educational initiatives and free legal clinics, reflecting their commitment to service and systemic change. With eight employees and a high caseload, the firm continues to address the pressing needs of individuals affected by the legal system.

Oct. 15, the Spokane Branch of the NAACP will host a candidate forum with Spokane County Commission Candidates Al French and Molly Marshall. Also included will be a Townhall with 5th Congressional District candidate Carmela Conroy. KREM News Anchor, Channing Curtis, will moderate the event. KYRS Thin Air Community Radio, Medical Lake-Spokane 88.1 & 92.3 FM and KYRS.org will stream it. It will be held in Spokane’s Central Library from 6-8 p.m.

Renewing Mind and Heart Conference at Whitworth

In Oct. 17-19, the Weyerhaeuser Center for Christian Faith and Learning will host a conference titled “Renewing Mind and Heart: Questions for the Next Generation in Christian Higher Education.” This three-day event will explore the value of a Christian university education. It will emphasize the integration of faith, scholarship and social justice. Attendees can expect plenary talks from prominent thinkers and authors, including “The Making of Biblical Womanhood: How the Subjugation of Women Became Gospel Truth” author Beth Allison Barr. The conference also includes worship by The Porter’s Gate and breakout sessions to foster meaningful discussions on these vital themes. Registration, the full list of speakers and the conference schedule are available online.

FAN announces new executive director

The Faith Action Network (FAN) has announced Joyce del Rosario as its new executive director, effective Nov. 1. Del Rosario, a Washington native with deep roots in Seattle, brings a wealth of experience in community development, non-profit management and higher education to the role. Her background includes serving as the director of Multi Ethnic Programs at Seattle Pacific University. She also worked as an assistant professor at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, where she taught courses on social transformation and social change. She holds a Ph.D. from Fuller School of Intercultural Studies and has previously led organizations supporting underrepresented communities.

Supporters are encouraged to meet del Rosario at FAN’s annual dinner on Nov. 17.

Some summaries created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.