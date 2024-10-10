Asheville synagogues plan for scaled-down Yom Kippur. Fasting is optional.

News Story by Yonat Shimron | Religion News Service

(RNS) Synagogues in Asheville, North Carolina, plan to hold Yom Kippur services on Saturday (Oct. 12), the most solemn day of the Jewish year, despite overwhelming challenges from a monster storm that ravaged the city.

But Rabbi Batsheva Meiri of Congregation Beth HaTephila, the city’s largest synagogue, has already given members permission to consider skipping the 25-hour fast required of most Jews on the Day of Atonement.

“I don’t want people to feel that they have to suffer any more than they’re suffering,” said Meiri. “We’re all very, very stressed. They should not feel that they have to be heroes. They need to take care of themselves.”

Two weeks ago, Hurricane Helene dumped a foot of water, inundating Asheville and much of western North Carolina with high winds and flash flooding that wiped out homes, businesses, roads and bridges. It also knocked out huge pipes at the city’s largest reservoir, which delivers water to many faucets in town.

Debris is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Most residents still do not have water (nor in some cases electricity or Wi-Fi), and city officials say it could be six to eight weeks before repairs are completed.

The city, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and about 116 miles from Knoxville, Tennessee, has a small Jewish community of between 3,000 and 5,000 people.

City mayor subject to antisemetic attacks

Its mayor, Esther E. Manheimer, who happens to be Jewish, has been subject to a barrage of antisemitic attacks on the social media site X, mostly from the far right, sowing misinformation about government plots to manipulate the weather and sabotage the recovery.

“The Mayor of Asheville, North Carolina is Esther E. Manheimer,” said a post on X on Friday that had tallied more than 13 million views by Monday. “If you’re wondering: yes, she is.”

The city of Asheville, like most urban areas in North Carolina, votes overwhelmingly Democratic.

Congregation Beth HaTephila in Asheville, North Carolina. (Image courtesy of Google Maps)

Meiri, whose Reform congregation has about 300 households, said synagogue volunteers have been in touch with all but two members. No congregants, she believes, died as a result of the storm, which has claimed 230 lives in six states. (At least 40 people died in and around Asheville.)

But the homes of two of her members were completely destroyed. Others have had to move out because tree limbs threaten their homes’ safety. All are living in precarious conditions.

In addition to lack of water or electricity, the city has not yet been able to clear piles of debris and garbage. Roads are still littered with downed electrical lines and transformers. The synagogue too suffered some roof damage from the winds prior to the hurricane but has been shored up for now.

Honoring Yom Kippur in precarious environment

Meiri’s own home escaped damage but she was stung multiple times by wasps. Colonies of yellow jackets have emerged from underground nests destroyed by toppled trees. State health officials are advising anyone traveling to the area to bring Benadryl and EpiPens with them.

Rabbi Batsheva H. Meiri. (Courtesy photo)

Meiri was prescribed a course of steroids and won’t be able to fast herself.

Yom Kippur is a day devoted to communal repentance. Jews are expected to fast from food and water from sundown to sundown as they consider their sins and ask God for forgiveness. The holiday begins the evening of Oct. 11 with the Kol Nidre service, in which the congregation asks that all vows made under duress during the coming year may be considered null and void before God.

Asheville’s two synagogues (it also has a Chabad house) have called off the evening Kol Nidre service because the city imposed a 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. curfew. Driving in the dark can be especially dangerous.

But they do plan to hold services Saturday.

Portable toilets have been ordered (and paid for by the Jewish Federations of North America). Bottled water will be available for those not fasting.

Rabbi Mitchell Levine of Congregation Beth Israel, an independent synagogue in town, has become, like everyone else, an expert on water.

“To flush a toilet you need about a gallon and a half to three gallons of water,” he explained. “Water weighs about 8.5 pounds per gallon. So, to carry 10 gallons from down the street to the bathroom is quite a workout.”

Sermon scrapped due to storm

Rabbi Mitchell Levine. (Courtesy photo)

Levine’s congregation of 150 households suffered no fatalities. But like Congregation Beth HaTephila, at least two member families’ homes were destroyed. Power was restored to the synagogue earlier this week, but not Wi-Fi. Levine had the congregation’s refrigerator emptied and told members they could store medication requiring refrigeration there.

He’s scrapped the sermon he had drafted for Yom Kippur prior to the storm.

“We’re gonna try to use Yom Kippur as an opportunity to support people emotionally and to give them an opportunity to share where they’re at and what they’ve been through,” Levine said. “Then we’re gonna talk a little bit about hopes and aspirations going forward and what we think we can do and how we’re gonna get there.”

Meiri has planned an afternoon Yom Kippur healing circle facilitated by a professional social worker from Jewish Family Services of Western North Carolina.

Before the storm, she had drafted a sermon about the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. In it she had lifted up the second verse of Genesis: “the earth being unformed and void, with darkness over the surface of the deep and a wind from God sweeping over the water.”

That verse now seems prescient.

“The implication is that the world is built on top of these unbelievable forces of chaos, confusion, darkness and an abyss,” she said.

Jewish tradition, she added, offers a note of hope.

“We’ve been living with that abyss that has opened up beneath us,” she said. “You’ve got be prepared to rebuild and replant your tree of life over and over and over again.”