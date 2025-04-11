FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 11

FāVS News Staff

Washington first state to recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as unpaid holidays

Washington has become the first U.S. state to officially recognize Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as unpaid state holidays, following the signing of Senate Bill 5106. Celebrated by over 100,000 Muslims in the state, the holidays allow students and workers to observe their faith without penalty. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, and Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, received broad legislative support and builds on efforts to honor diverse cultural and religious traditions.

Gov. Bob Ferguson signs Senate Bill 5106, a bill to make Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha state-recognized holidays. The bill signing was Tuesday, April 6 at the Islamic Center in Tacoma. / Photo courtesy of governor’s office

Recognizing Eid addresses longstanding concerns from Muslim communities about having to choose between religious observance and major life events. The move marks a historic moment for inclusion. Washington recognized Lunar New Year as an unpaid holiday last year adding it to others including Korean-American Day, Cesar Chavez Day, Blood Donor Day. and Water Safety Day.

Washington schools superintendent rejects federal DEI order

Washington’s Superintendent Chris Reykdal refused to sign a federal order to end DEI in schools, calling it unlawful and an attack on state rights. He stated Washington already complies with Title VI and won’t submit to unclear mandates that undermine local control. The Trump administration cited a college affirmative action ruling to justify defunding states supporting DEI, though it doesn’t apply to K-12 schools.

Reykdal, backed by legal experts, says the order violates constitutional and educational norms, reported The Seattle Times this week. Despite threats to Title I funding, Washington joins other Democratic-led states and cities in defending DEI programs that support diverse student needs and reflect core values.

Idaho cuts health services for undocumented immigrants amid measles outbreak

Idaho will end state-funded health services for undocumented immigrants starting July 1, including vaccinations, prenatal care, and disease testing — even amid a growing measles outbreak. The new law, signed by Gov. Brad Little, is part of a broader Republican push to restrict public benefits for people in the U.S. illegally. This appears to be the first law limiting public health benefits since Trump ordered stricter eligibility checks to block ineligible immigrants.

While emergency services remain available, critics warn this move risks public health and contradicts Idaho’s pro-life stance. Advocates say the law may deter even legal immigrants from seeking care. Health providers are still adjusting, and some services like food aid remain unaffected. Despite opposition from industry and faith groups like the Catholic Diocese and Mormon Women for Ethical Government, the bill passed with support from conservative lobbying groups like Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Baumgartner leads other Congress members in supporting Ukrainians staying in U.S.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner led a bipartisan group of lawmakers on April 7 in urging President Donald Trump to maintain protections for 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. This was after the Department of Homeland Security mistakenly informed Ukrainians that their humanitarian parole status was revoked.

U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (second from left) at the Thrive Center on March 18 to listen to the concerns of Ukrainian refugees and answer a few of their questions. / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

Baumgartner and several members of Congress sent a letter to Trump, emphasizing that many Ukrainians have integrated into American communities, with jobs, children in schools and contributions to society. The lawmakers argued that revoking protections while the war in Ukraine continues would be devastating for these families and violate the U.S.’ moral responsibility to support those fleeing violence.

‘Biden’s War on Gaza’ comes to Magic Lantern

The Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine will screen “The Night Won’t End: Biden’s War on Gaza” at the Magic Lantern Theater on April 13, at 4 p.m. The documentary, produced by Al Jazeera and Fault Lines, follows three Gaza families surviving Israel’s military campaign and includes investigations into civilian casualties, including the death of 6-year-old Hind Rajab. The film is the third in a four-part series titled “The Endless Nakba.”

Admission is free for the screening at 25 West Main Ave. The coalition, which aims to raise awareness about Palestinian struggles, has partnered with several local organizations including Kizuri, Veterans for Peace Chapter 35 and Spokane Jewish Voice for Peace.

‘Finding Joy’ Buddhist retreat registration open

A weekend retreat titled “Finding Joy in Troubled Times” will be held at Sravasti Abbey near Newport from May 2-4, 2025. The retreat will focus on Buddhist approaches to transforming difficulties into opportunities for growth by teaching participants methods to decrease anxiety and stress while increasing resilience, optimism and compassion. The program runs from 4 p.m. Friday to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and registration is required through sravastiabbey.org/FindingJoy2025.

Some briefs created with help of AI. Staff still carefully edited material for content quality and publication standards.