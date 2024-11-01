FāVS Religion News Roundup: Nov. 1

News Story by FāVS Staff

Matt Shea and Sean Feucht sue City of Spokane

Former Washington state lawmaker Matt Shea is demanding $24 million from the city of Spokane, claiming the city and City Council violated his constitutional rights. Shea’s claim comes after the Spokane City Council formally condemned former Mayor Nadine Woodward for appearing at a controversial event with Shea last year.

The Council’s resolution noted that a 2019 investigation concluded Shea’s actions in the armed takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge amounted to “an act of domestic terrorism.” Shea, an attorney, was previously dismissed from a grievance case by the Washington State Bar Association. Shea argues the Council’s denouncement of Woodward paints him as a domestic terrorist without a criminal trial. Woodward and event organizer Sean Feucht have also filed claims against the city, alleging violations of their free speech rights.

Knights host all you can eat dinner this Sunday in Moscow, Idaho

The Knights of Columbus Council 1397 will host and welcome all community members to its annual all-you-can eat Sausage Feed Dinner and Social on Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Family Center in Moscow, 618 E. 1st Street. All proceeds support local and national charitable organizations.

Sauerkraut, green beans, rolls, mashed potatoes and a variety of desserts will be served. $15 Adults, $7 Children 6-12, under 6 are free. Tickets available at the door, and cash or check accepted. Sausage lovers can purchase links and patties in bulk for $6 a pound and stock up for the coming winter months.

Find out if your home has a racial covenant at this library workshop

Does your home have a clause restricting all “non-Caucasians” from living in it?

The EWU Racial Covenants Project and the Spokane County Auditor’s Office will be hosting a workshop on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Shadle Park Library for community members to find out. If your home does carry this clause, the workshop will inform interested homeowners and homebuyers on how to file a Racial Covenant Amendment form on their working documents with their county Auditor’s office.

This workshop will give you the tools you need to file a Racial Covenant Amendment Form allowing you to be a part of addressing the lingering effects of racial segregation.

‘No Place to Grow Old’ screening Nov. 14

Gonzaga University will host a free public screening of “No Place to Grow Old,” a documentary examining the rising crisis of elderly homelessness, on Nov. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Woldson Coughlin Theater. The 44-minute film, directed by Davey Schaupp and produced by Humans for Housing, offers an intimate look at homeless seniors in Portland, Oregon, highlighting both personal stories and systemic challenges. Gonzaga alumnus Michael Larson, director of Humans for Housing and former leader of Humanizing Spokane, will introduce the film and lead a post-screening Q&A session. Larson’s advocacy work on housing issues began during his senior year at Gonzaga in 2021, when he produced a documentary about Spokane’s housing crisis and its impact on the local homeless population.

‘Icons in Transformation’ exhibit viewing extends

The “Icons in Transformation” exhibit, featuring works by Kazakh-Russian artist Ludmila Pawlowska, has extended its stay at St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman through January. Originally slated to close in early November, the expansive installation showcases nearly 200 pieces incorporating diverse materials including cloth, limestone, metal and glass, and can be viewed free of charge during scheduled hours.

The deeply personal collection reflects Pawlowska’s spiritual journey following her mother’s sudden death, drawing inspiration from Russian monasteries and traditional iconography. The artist, whose talent was recognized at age 15, uses symbolic colors and textured elements to invite introspection, with recent works incorporating Ukrainian flag colors in solidarity with her ancestral homeland. All proceeds from art sales will support Ukrainian relief efforts for displaced families. The church welcomes visitors of all backgrounds to experience this transformative exhibition, with detailed viewing information available at stjamespullman.org.

Columbia River Symposium coming to Gonzaga

Gonzaga University’s Institute for Climate, Water and the Environment will host a symposium on Columbia River governance Nov. 13-14, bringing together experts, residents, Indigenous leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. The Columbia River Transboundary Water Governance and Ethics Symposium 2024 will address critical issues including the recently signed Columbia River Treaty modernization, water pollution from mining activities, climate change impacts and salmon restoration efforts above major dams. Jeannette Armstrong, Canada Research Chair in Okanagan Indigenous Knowledge and Philosophy and Order of Canada recipient, will deliver the keynote address focusing on Indigenous sovereignty and environmental justice.

The event, co-hosted by several institutions including the University of British Columbia Okanagan and the Universities Consortium on Columbia River Governance, will feature U.S. and Canadian treaty negotiating teams participating in a Q&A session about the Agreement in Principle recently signed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Joe President Biden.

Native American Heritage month event to discuss Indigenous contributions to studies and culture

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, a panel of Indigenous scholars and researchers will convene virtually on Nov. 14, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to discuss their contributions to Native American studies and culture. The event, hosted by the Office of Research Advancement and Partnerships at WSU, will feature experts spanning multiple disciplines including Cheryl Ellenwood (Nez Perce/Navajo), director of the Indigenous Organizations and Data Lab; Angel Sobotta (Nez Perce), director of the Clearinghouse on Native Teaching and Learning; Michael Holloman (Colville Tribes), assistant professor of Native American art history; and Ryan Booth (Upper Skagit), specialist in Indigenous military history. Ken Lokensgard, co-director of the Center for Native American Research & Collaboration, will moderate the discussion. Interested participants should RSVP to receive Zoom details.

Three Spokane organizations awarded grants to develop affordable housing and more

The University District Development Association ($200,000), Spokane Tribal Network ($154,417) and American Indian Community Center ($150,000) in the Spokane area received planning and predesign capital equity program grants from Washington State’s Department of Commerce. The funding aims to enhance affordable housing and community services, including child care, early learning and recreational facilities.