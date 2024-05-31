FāVS Religion News Roundup: May 31

News Story by FāVS News Staff

Native American children racially harassed in CDA

Coeur d’Alene Tribal School students, aged 11 and 12, were racially harassed by a group of men during a field trip to McEuen Park. The men imitated feathers and told the children to “go back” to the reservation. Tribal chairman Chief James Allan condemned the incident and highlighted the tribe’s historical ties to the area, The Spokesman-Review reported. The tribe offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the men’s identification and conviction. Coeur d’Alene police are investigating. Mayor Jim Hammond called the behavior unacceptable and is working to address racism in the community.

WA’s increasing out-of-state abortions

A University of Washington study revealed a 50% increase in out-of-state abortions in Washington since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Out-of-state patients rose from 4% to 6%. Before Dobbs, high proportions of out-of-state patients were from Alaska (52%), Montana (9%), Idaho (8%), Oregon (6%) and Texas (6%). After Dobbs, the numbers changed: Out-of-state patients were largely from Texas (27%) and Alaska (26%), followed by Idaho (8%), Louisiana (6%) and Florida (6%). While Alaska still has abortion-rights protections, Texas, Idaho, Louisiana and Florida have severely limited the procedure, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The study emphasizes the need for expanded abortion services and resources in Washington to address rising demand and potential health disparities.

PNW Catholic boarding school groundbreaking sexual abuse investigation

A new report reveals that for decades, Native American children in Catholic boarding schools suffered sexual abuse by priests, brothers and nuns. This includes in the Pacific Northwest at St. Mary’s Mission in Omak, Washington, on the Colville Reservation. The Washington Post’s investigation highlights stories of elderly indigenous survivors seeking accountability. The report examines 22 out of over 500 schools nationwide, finding that 18 employed at least one credibly accused abuser over 91 years. A total of 122 priests, sisters and brothers were accused of abusing over 1,000 children, mainly in the 1950s and 60s. Survivors like Deborah Parker, leading healing efforts, demand recognition of the abuses committed in the name of God.

Northwest Justice Project free legal clinic

Attorneys from Northwest Justice Project (NJP) will meet with individuals to discuss legal issues Tuesday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at no charge. American Indian Community Center, 1025 West Indiana Ave., will host the clinic. People can come and discuss issues including family law, housing needs, public benefits, special education, youth in need of care, driver’s license suspension, legal financial obligations and other legal matters whether in Tribal Court or State Court. They cannot assist people with criminal matters. Everyone is welcome. Appointment required. For more information and for all upcoming dates and times, visit: https://www.aiccinc.org/legal-advice-clinic/. Find free legal information and court forms at: washingtonlawhelp.org