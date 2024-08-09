FāVS Religion News Roundup: August 9

News story by FāVS Staff

Lawsuit filed against City of Spokane for allegedly criminalizing homelessness

The ACLU of Washington has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane and its city council over regulations that allegedly criminalize homelessness. The suit, filed on behalf of Jewel’s Helping Hands and two individuals with experience of homelessness, challenges two laws in the city’s municipal code, including Proposition 1 and other camping bans. The plaintiffs argue that these laws effectively criminalize homelessness, which they contend is unconstitutional. Proposition 1, passed by more than 75% of voters in November, prohibits camping within 1,000 feet of parks, daycares or schools.

The lawsuit comes amid a significant increase in Spokane’s homeless population, with a 106% rise since 2016, despite a recent 15% drop. The plaintiffs are seeking to strike down the city’s camping bans and Sit and Lie ordinance. The suit also notes concerns about conditions in congregate shelters, with one plaintiff alleging witnessing abuse by shelter staff. The Spokane City Council has acknowledged the complaint but is waiting to be formally served before commenting further.

Sravasti Abbey invites community to next ‘Sharing the Dharma Day’

Sravasti Abbey, a Buddhist monastery near Newport, will host its Sharing the Dharma Day on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event offers curious seekers a chance to explore Buddhist ideas on compassion, featuring a talk by Abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron on “How Compassion Changes Us.”

Activities include guided meditation, a vegetarian potluck lunch and discussion. The program is free, with optional registration. For more information, visit SravastiAbbey.org or call 509-447-5549.

University of Idaho Vandal Healing and Memorial Garden to open Aug. 21

The Vandal Healing and Memorial Garden at the University of Idaho will officially open on Aug. 21 with a special dedication ceremony honoring the four students who were murdered in an off-campus home in 2022. The healing garden has been designed and built by students, with a focus on creating a space for reflection and remembrance of students who have passed away while attending the university. A memorial sculpture will specifically honor the four victims – Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public and will begin at 4:30 p.m. that day, with the garden located on MacLean Field between the education and human sciences buildings.

Spokane recently announced it’s hosting the gubernatorial debate

The Association of Washington Business (AWB) and Greater Spokane Inc. (GSI) will host a gubernatorial debate on Sept. 18. It will take place during AWB’s annual Policy Summit in Spokane. The debate, featuring the top two candidates for governor, will be broadcast by NonStop Local KHQ-TV and moderated by local news anchors and a journalist. Besides the gubernatorial debate, the summit will also include debates for other statewide offices, including attorney general, commissioner of public lands and superintendent of public instruction.

WSU Press closing months after announcing partnership with Whitworth

Washington State University (WSU) Press and Whitworth University and their partnership to start Pines Press will ends before it even begins. This follows a decision by WSU university officials to cut WSU Press’ $300,000 annual funding. The press and all its partnerships will shut down when its current funds are exhausted on Dec. 31. The closure is a result of a 7.5% budget cut. Pines Press was to be the publishing arm of Whitworth to share the academic works of their faculty. WSU Press Editor-in-chief Linda Bathgate criticized the decision, citing its negative impact on regional publishing and tribal communities.