Unity in the Community celebrates 30th anniversary in Spokane

News story by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

NW Unity is getting ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Unity in the Community in Downtown Spokane.

The annual event, which was launched in 1994, is a way to showcase Spokane’s diversity and bring the community together.

The Rev. Lonnie Mitchell, founding principal of Unity in the Community, said, “At the time Roberta Greene, an African American, was running for a seat on the Spokane City Council. I wanted to bring all walks of life together in Spokane to champion a community that elects a person for the content of their character and not the color of their skin. Thus, the mission of Unity in the Community.”

The Rev. Lonnie Mitchell, founding principal of Unity in the Community / Courtesy photo

Three decades after its founding, Unity in the Community’s annual event has an estimated attendance of 10,000 people, said April Anderson, co-executive director of NW Unity.

Mitchell said he is honored to acknowledge Bethel AME Church, Emmanuel Family Life Center and all the dedicated staff and volunteers. They have tirelessly worked to advance Unity in the Community’s mission of equity, diversity and inclusion in Spokane.

“As a founding principal, I applaud all of you who continue to champion the vital work of uniting our community,” said Mitchell.

The event

The Unity in the Community celebration will take place on Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Spokane.

“We love that the event is free and accessible to anyone who wishes to attend,” said STCU Community Relations Manager Kristen Piscopo. “‘Unity in the Community’ provides valuable resources, entertainment and celebration of cultures to the Inland Northwest.”

Entertainment for the event will include local husband and wife D.J. duo, The Ringers, and emcees Dennis Mitchell and Robert Martin.

“I am looking forward to the exceptionally diverse entertainment that will be on stage this year,” Anderson said.

The vendors

According to Anderson, vendors at the event will be split into five main groups.

Row of booths at 2023’s Unity in the Community event / Courtesy photo

The Career and Education section will include college and university booths, as well as businesses with current job openings.

The Health Fair will have a diverse group of vendors providing educational information on health related subjects. The Youth Fair will have caricature artists, face painting, henna tattoos, photo booths and more fun activities. There will be a section for senior resources and general vendors as well.

The Cultural Village will showcase many cultures represented in our community, Piscopo said.

According to Mike Lunsford, chair for the Cultural Village committee, there will be 14 cultural villages at this year’s event. The villages will represent cultures from Japan, Colombia, Philippines, Palau, Sweden, Finland, Israel, Hawaii, Taiwan, Germany, Guatemala, Mexico, Argentina and Ukraine.

Children will be given a passport and the opportunity to visit each village. During their visit they will learn about the culture and receive a stamp on their passport. Once a child receives all the stamps, they may go and pick up a bag of school supplies.

Golden tickets

In honor of its 30th anniversary, staff at the event will be handing out 30 golden tickets, at random, throughout the day. Recipients of the special ticket can take it to the information booth to receive a prize, said Anderson.

Sweet Pea and the Pauper has partnered with Unity and the Community to create 30th anniversary merch. The merch will be available at the event and half of all proceeds made will be given back to help support NW Unity.

Along with celebrating the 30th anniversary of the event, it is also the 10th anniversary of the establishment of NW Unity.

According to Anderson, she and Mareesa Henderson founded NW Unity as a 501(c)(3) in 2014.

“Ten years running the whole event has been such an honor,” Anderson said. “We were passed the torch by some great people at the Bethel AME Church, previous Pastor Lonnie Mitchell and current Pastor Benjamin Watson, along with Ben Cabildo.”

This year’s event is in partnership with Spokane Teachers Credit Union. STCU was founded in 1934 in Spokane. It has since expanded beyond the city and supports anyone who lives, works or worships in the region.

STCU volunteers handing out backpacks at 2023’s Unity in the Community event / Courtesy photo

According to Piscopo, STCU is pleased to support Unity in the Community as the event’s mission aligns with STCU’s core values. As a not-for-profit organization STCU provides financial, in-kind and volunteer support to nonprofit organizations in eastern and central Washington and North Idaho.

Members of STCU focus their contributions around education, arts and community.

STCU employees will be found handing out free backpacks with school supplies in the Cultural Village at the event. Children must have a parent and their completed cultural village passport with them to receive one bag of school supplies. Leading up to the event the employees have been collecting supplies at multiple branches and volunteered to help stuff over 1,000 bags, said Piscopo.

Free books on diversity

Unity in the Community received grant funding from local Spokane businesses Better Health Together (BTH), Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest Resort & Casino for diverse books for the children’s school supplies bags.

“BTH is honored to sponsor the 30th anniversary of Unity in the Community,” said Sheri Foster, executive assistant at BTH. “This event is special to our staff and the larger community, as it serves to educate and support the most underrepresented in our community.”

Unity in the Community will continue to be an annual event. However, Foster is excited that they were able to represent the program at other community events such as Pride, Juneteenth and Perry Pride. She looks forward to seeing what other events they may attend next year.

“One of the biggest benefits Unity in the Community provides is the opportunity for people to learn that there are many different cultures here in Spokane,” said Lunsford. “Walking around the Cultural Village over the years I have witnessed many connections formed through conversations between people of different backgrounds.”

