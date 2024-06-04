FāVS News to Host “Does Indifference Make a Difference?” Pizza and Panel

News Brief by FāVS News

FāVS News will host its next community Pizza and Panel event on June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave in Spokane.

The event, titled “Does Indifference Make a Difference?”, is inspired by a recent column by Rev. Paul Graves urging citizens to “give a damn” about issues facing society.

Graves and Rev. Gen Heywood of Veradale United Church of Christ will be the featured speakers, addressing the implications of indifference versus engaged concern for one’s community and fellow human beings. After their opening remarks, the two pastors will lead roundtable discussions with attendees to further explore the topic.

It will be facilitated by Board President Riff Mattre.

The event is free to attend, and free pizza will be provided. Donations to support the work of FāVS News are encouraged.