Wednesday, June 5, 2024
FāVS News to Host "Does Indifference Make a Difference?" Pizza and Panel

By: Tracy Simmons

News Brief by FāVS News

FāVS News will host its next community Pizza and Panel event on June 29 at 5:30 p.m. at The Hive, 2904 E Sprague Ave in Spokane.

The event, titled “Does Indifference Make a Difference?”, is inspired by a recent column by Rev. Paul Graves urging citizens to “give a damn” about issues facing society.

Graves and Rev. Gen Heywood of Veradale United Church of Christ will be the featured speakers, addressing the implications of indifference versus engaged concern for one’s community and fellow human beings. After their opening remarks, the two pastors will lead roundtable discussions with attendees to further explore the topic.

It will be facilitated by Board President Riff Mattre.

The event is free to attend, and free pizza will be provided. Donations to support the work of FāVS News are encouraged.

Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved

